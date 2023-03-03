IK’s all-in-one content creator ring light and mic kit sees massive price drop to $50 (Reg. $200)

As part of its Deal Zone, B&H is offering the IK Multimedia iRig Video Creator Bundle All-in-One Streaming Setup for $49.99 shipped. Not to be confused with the basic bundle that sells for $100 directly from IK, this is the more complete setup with an included microphone and desktop tripod stand that regularly fetches $200 at Amazon. For further comparison, alongside this massive up to $150 in savings, today’s deal is the same price we tracked on the basic bundle last time we spotted it on sale. A great little starter kit for folks looking to get into streaming, starting their own YouTube show, or even video podcasting, this bundle includes the iRig Mic HD 2 digital USB mic, the iKlip Grip Pro multifunction stand, and a 10-inch LED USB ring light. Users can simply place a smartphone in the height adjustable iKlip Grip Pro, connect the ring light onto it, and then adjust the color temperature and brightness to your liking. Head below for more details.

A more affordable kit that delivers similar functionality is this Sensyne Ring Light setup with an included tripod. You’ll have to use the microphone built-in to your smartphone or recording device taking this route, but it is also an even more affordable $30 option.

If you’re looking for some ideas on how to set up your workstation or podcasting rig, dive into our recent Behind the Screens features. Then hit up our launch coverage of IK’s new streaming mic with a 4-channel built-in interface for iPhone, iPad, and Android as well as this particularly deep deal on the JLab Talk Go USB-C Microphone while you’re at it.

IK Multimedia iRig Video Creator Bundle features:

The iRig Mic HD 2 Digital Condenser Microphone from IK Multimedia is a handheld digital condenser microphone for iPhone, iPad, or Mac and Windows computers. Featuring 24-bit converters, a sample rate of up to 96 kHz, and a low-noise preamp, the iRig Mic HD 2 can be used on stage, in the studio, in a living room, in a conference room, or on the street. The IK Multimedia iRig Video Creator HD Bundle is an all-in-one streaming setup that lets you create quality audio and video with your smartphone in the comfort of your own home. Ideal for serious vloggers, YouTubers, and live streamers, this bundle includes the iRig Mic HD 2 digital USB mic, the iKlip Grip Pro multifunction stand, and a 10″ LED USB ring light.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!