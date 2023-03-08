This originally $450 fabric-wrapped Harman Kardon Onyx speaker now starts at $80 (Refurb)

Justin Kahn -
Portable Bluetooth SpeakersHarman Kardon
Orig. $450 $80
Onyx Studio 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

We are once again tracking some particularly deep price drops on Harman Kardon’s higher-end Onyx Studio 4 Bluetooth Speaker. Joining the ongoing deal we have on Harman’s Aura Studio 3 speaker, the brand is now offering its Onyx Studio 4 in refurbished condition for $79.99 shipped, or one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked. We have seen the new listings drop as low as $100 (it is currently marked down to $130), but it doesn’t get much lower than $80 for an Onyx Studio 4. Originally $450, Amazon renewed models typically fetch $200 and are listed at $140 right now for comparison. It features a fabric finish, the unique spherical form-factor, 8 hours of battery life, Siri and Google Assistant access, and dual noise cancelling microphones. More details below. 

Alongside the Bose pre-spring event with models starting from $90 and this super-affordable OontZ Angle 3 at $18, you’ll find all of the best ongoing speaker deals to browse through below:

A more unique approach to home audio would be something like the all-time low we are tracking on Amazon’s Halo Rise smart lamp/speaker at $100 shipped

Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 4 Bluetooth Speaker features:

  • Amplify your listening experience by wirelessly connecting more than 100 HK Connect+ enabled speakers
  • The rechargeable battery supports up to 8 hours of playtime
  • Stream music wirelessly via Bluetooth to enjoy room-filling sound Connect up to 2 smart devices at the same time and take turns playing music
  • Access Siri or Google Now from the speaker with a simple button press This can be easily configured via the HK Connect App

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Portable Bluetooth Speakers

Portable Bluetooth speakers are one of the easiest and most cost-efficient ways to wirelessly stream your favorite music, podcasts, and internet radio from any smartphone,…

Harman Kardon

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Rest your M2 Pro MacBook on this adjustable aluminum st...
ASUS’ latest ROG Strix Flare II 100% RGB Mechanic...
Ring announces new Battery Doorbell Plus with ‘head-t...
Let Shark’s self-empty AI smart robot vac handle ...
CORSAIR’s Voyager a1600 Ryzen 9 and RX 6800M Gami...
HP’s Envy gaming desktop with 16-core i9 and RTX ...
Transform your Switch into an 11.6-inch portable pro ma...
OWC’s wonderful metal Thunderbolt Envoy Mini Port...
Load more...
Show More Comments