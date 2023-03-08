This originally $450 fabric-wrapped Harman Kardon Onyx speaker now starts at $80 (Refurb)

We are once again tracking some particularly deep price drops on Harman Kardon’s higher-end Onyx Studio 4 Bluetooth Speaker. Joining the ongoing deal we have on Harman’s Aura Studio 3 speaker, the brand is now offering its Onyx Studio 4 in refurbished condition for $79.99 shipped, or one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked. We have seen the new listings drop as low as $100 (it is currently marked down to $130), but it doesn’t get much lower than $80 for an Onyx Studio 4. Originally $450, Amazon renewed models typically fetch $200 and are listed at $140 right now for comparison. It features a fabric finish, the unique spherical form-factor, 8 hours of battery life, Siri and Google Assistant access, and dual noise cancelling microphones. More details below.

Alongside the Bose pre-spring event with models starting from $90 and this super-affordable OontZ Angle 3 at $18, you’ll find all of the best ongoing speaker deals to browse through below:

A more unique approach to home audio would be something like the all-time low we are tracking on Amazon’s Halo Rise smart lamp/speaker at $100 shipped.

Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 4 Bluetooth Speaker features:

Amplify your listening experience by wirelessly connecting more than 100 HK Connect+ enabled speakers

The rechargeable battery supports up to 8 hours of playtime

Stream music wirelessly via Bluetooth to enjoy room-filling sound Connect up to 2 smart devices at the same time and take turns playing music

Access Siri or Google Now from the speaker with a simple button press This can be easily configured via the HK Connect App

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!