Get a head start on spring cleaning and organization with this 3-tier shelf for just $20

Amazon is offering the Furinno Turn-S-Tube 3-tier Shelf for $20.10 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $25 at Amazon, you’ll find that today’s discount marks the first price drop since 2021. That’s right, it hasn’t gone on sale since the end of 2021 at Amazon when it hit just under $19 there. This is a great way to jump-start your spring cleaning and each shelf can support up to 20 pounds. You’ll get everything in the package to assemble the shelf and find that there are even rounded corners to reduce the risk of getting hurt by the sides. Simply turn the tubes into the shelves and it assembles with no tools require. So, if you want to get more organized this year, then this is a great place to start. Keep reading for more.

Looking for something different? Consider instead picking up this 2-pack of hanging wall shelves for just $10 at Amazon. Sure, it won’t provide quite as much storage as today’s lead deal. But, if you need to organize smaller areas or suspend things off the floor, then this is a solid choice still.

Speaking of cleaning and organizing, did you see that Shark’s self-empty AI smart robot vacuum is on sale for just $330? That’s a full $220 off its typical going rate, making now a great time to pick up a robot helper as we march toward spring cleaning.

Furinno Shelf features:

Simple stylish design: unique open shelf design suitable for any room that needs additional storage spaces

Improved safety feature: rounded corner reduces risks of getting hurt

Easy assembly: just turn the tubes and no tools are needed for assembly

Quality material: Manufactured from high Quality durable composite wood and plastic tubes. Holds up to 20 lbs per shelf

