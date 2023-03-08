Ring’s Video Doorbell 4 with full color pre-roll video previews falls to new low at $160 ($60 off)

Amazon is offering the Ring Video Doorbell 4 for $159.99 shipped. Down from $220 normally, today’s deal delivers 27% in savings, knocks $60 off, and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. In fact, today’s deal comes in at $11 below our February discount and is one of the first chances to save on the Video Doorbell 4 period since it launched. As one of the newer video doorbells from Ring, you’ll find that this model features color pre-roll video previews of all motion events, which means you’ll always be able to know what’s going on day or night. There’s also dual-band Wi-Fi, mobile notifications, a removable, rechargeable battery, and more. You’ll find that a Ring Protect plan further expands the Video Doorbell 4’s capabilities and delivers up to 180 days of online footage recording. Take a deeper dive in our announcement coverage. Keep reading for more.

If you don’t mind wiring the doorbell in for power instead of running on battery like today’s lead deal, then consider the Ring Video Doorbell Wired for $65 instead. Coming in at a far lower cost, you’ll lose out on some of the key features of the Video Doorbell 4 above. Most notably, the Video Doorbell Wired doesn’t have color night vision or the advanced motion detection. But, if you’re on a budget, it does save $95 from the model above, making it particularly compelling for lower-cost setups.

Are you looking for the latest and greatest that Ring has to offer? Well, the new Battery Doorbell Plus was just announced today and is already available for pre-order. Delivering the first battery-powered head-to-toe HD+ video experience for Ring, this new doorbell allows you to see packages on the doorstep easily now. At $180, it’s also not too expensive, coming in at just $20 above today’s lead deal.

Ring Video Doorbell 4 features:

1080p HD video doorbell with improved video previews and battery life. All-new Color Pre-Roll Video Previews of all motion events means you’ll never miss a moment at your front door, day or night. Enjoy customizable privacy zones and audio privacy, enhanced dual-band (2.4 or 5.0 GHz) wifi connectivity, and improved motion detection. Receive mobile notifications when anyone presses your doorbell or triggers your built-in motion sensors. 1080p HD video doorbell with improved video previews and battery life.

Powered by a removable, rechargeable battery pack or connects to existing doorbell wires for constant power. Works on any home.

With a Ring Protect Plan (subscription sold separately), record all your videos, review what you missed for up to 180 days, and share videos and photos.

For added peace of mind, pair with Alexa to help you keep an eye on your home. Connect with Alexa to hear motion alerts on your compatible Echo device or see a Live View with an Echo Show, Fire TV, or Fire Tablet. Talk to visitors by saying, “Alexa, talk to the front door.” With a Ring Protect plan (subscription sold separately), Alexa can also make voice announcements and automatically show live video feed on an Echo Show, Fire TV, or Fire Tablet when your Ring Video Doorbell detects a person.

