Google’s Nest WiFi router system includes three nodes at $160 Amazon low (Reg. $349)

Amazon is now offering the Google Nest WiFi Router with 2 Points system for $159.99 shipped. Normally fetching $349, this is a new all-time low at 54% off. It’s the first price cut we’ve seen this year, and lands at $49 below our previous mention from over the holidays. Providing 5,400-square feet of 802.11ac Wi-Fi coverage, this pack of Nest routers blanket your home in reliable mech coverage with support for up to 2.2Gb/s speeds in tow. Handling upwards of 200 devices for supporting larger families or smart home owners with a litany of devices, the main router will also double as an Assistant speaker for calling up the digital Google helper anywhere in the house. It’s then supplemented by the two other nodes for even more balanced coverage. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review, but then head below for more.

While not as good of a value, going with a single Google Nest router is a great option for beginning to build out your setup. Its currently down to $127 at Amazon from the usual $169 price tag, and lets you enjoy 2,220-square feet of coverage at the start, which can be expanded by extra nodes down the line. There’s even the same built-in access to Google Assistant, as well.

If you’d prefer to swap the first-party Google integration with a more capable feature set, this ASUS ZenWiFi Pro system is easily worth a look thanks to the all-time low discount that just landed. Delivering mesh Wi-Fi 6 features for less than ever before, you can bring home the system with two nodes and dual 2.5Gb Ethernet ports for $640. That saves you $110 from the usual price tag, and we break down all of the other notable features in our coverage from earlier today.

Google Nest Wifi Mesh Router features:

Nest Wifi routers work together to blanket your whole home in fast, reliable Wi-Fi and eliminate buffering in every room, on every device – with coverage up to 4400 square feet. This is Wi-Fi the way it should be. Home size, materials, and layout can affect how Wi-Fi signal travels. Larger homes or homes with thicker walls or long, narrow layouts may need extra Nest Wifi devices for full coverage.

