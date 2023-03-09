ASUS’ ZenWiFi Pro Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System with dual 2.5GbE falls to new all-time low of $640

Amazon is now offering the ASUS ZenWiFi Pro AX11000 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System 2-pack (XT12) for $639.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $750, this solid $110 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this system while being among the first substantial discounts to date. This Wi-Fi 6 mesh system can cover an area of up to 6,000-square feet across both units. There are even dual 2.5GbE ports on each base station for those with greater than gigabit internet and who deal with large amounts of data. While these units will use the second 5GHz radio as a wireless backhaul, you could instead connect them over Ethernet for better performance if you find some instability. Setup and network management can be done through the ASUS Router app on your phone which is much more convenient than having to use your computer. Head below for more.

Speaking of Ethernet, you’ll have access to a single 2.5GbE WAN, a 2.5GbE LAN, and dual gigabit LAN ports. While that may be enough for some, you may need more for your entertainment center. In that case, be sure to use some of your savings here to pick up the NETGEAR 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged Switch for $15. This simple plug-and-play switch just needs power and an Ethernet run from your router and you will instantly get four additional ports to use for your consoles and TV. It has an entirely silent operation as there is no fan and can either sit on your entertainment center or be wall mounted for a cleaner look.

After upgrading your home Wi-Fi network, you can have more confidence in building out your smart home ecosystem. We’re currently tracking the Ring Video Doorbell 4 marked down to $160, a new all-time low price. As one of the newer video doorbells from Ring, you’ll find that this model features color pre-roll video previews of all motion events, which means you’ll always be able to know what’s going on day or night. There’s also dual-band Wi-Fi, mobile notifications, a removable, rechargeable battery, and more. You’ll find that a Ring Protect plan further expands the Video Doorbell 4’s capabilities and delivers up to 180 days of online footage recording.

ASUS ZenWiFi Pro AX11000 Tri-Band Wi-Fi Mesh System features:

WiFi 6 gives ZenWiFi Pro XT12 up to 4X the capacity and 2X the speed of WiFi 5, thanks to advanced technologies like BSS Color, uplink and downlink OFDMA, and 160 MHz MU MIMO. Network efficiency is improved too, so your devices get all the bandwidth they need. If you have lots of different networked devices, such as PCs, laptops, smartphones, NAS and smart home devices, ZenWiFi Pro XT12 is your ideal choice.

