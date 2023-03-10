Smartphone Accessories: 4-pack 6-foot Nylon MFi Lightning Cables $6 (40% off), more

Xnewcable (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of HaoKanDe 6-foot MFi Nylon-braided Lightning Cables for $5.99 with the code 40ZXFOO2 at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Today’s deal comes in at 40% below its normal going rate, saving $4 from the typical $10 price these cables go for. That makes the cords come in at just $1.50 each, which marks some of the best pricing that we’ve seen for MFi Lightning cables. These cables come in four colors so each person in the family can have their own. Each cable measures 6 feet long and can deliver up to 2.4A of power to your connected smartphone. Plus, since the cords are nylon-braided, you’ll find that they can “withstand 20,000 bends” making sure each one will last a long time.

4Pack 6ft, Including a Green iphone charger 6FT lightning cable, a Pink iphone charger 6FT lightning cable, a Purple iphone charger 6FT lightning cable,and a Blue iphone charger 6FT lightning cable. The metal connectors on both sides of the charging cable have completely grounded wires, which has completely eliminated the safety accident of electric leakage. The charging cable has passed international certification standards: CE certification, Rohs certification, FCC certification. Provide you with the most comprehensive protection for safe use. The charging current is 2.4A, and the charging conductor of the power cord is a high-speed twist of 46 tinned copper, which can improve the charging speed by 30%. There are high-elastic nylon wires inside and outside the charging line, which can withstand 20,000 times of folding and withstand a pulling force of 200KG.

