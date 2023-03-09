OtterBox’s MagSafe Wallet with lifetime warranty just dropped to $19.50 (Reg. up to $40)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesOtterBox
Reg. $40 $19.50

Amazon is now offering the OtterBox MagSafe Wallet for $19.54 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $40 directly from OtterBox where the black model is marked down to $32, today’s deal is more than 50% below that and the lowest we can find. While it has been available on Amazon in the $23 range over the last several months, today’s price is the best we have tracked on the black model since before Black Friday last year. You’ll also find some of the more vibrant colorways on sale from $27.96 shipped right now. Ready for iPhone 12, 13, or 14 series devices, this wallet magnetically attaches to the back of your device to provide onboard storage for IDs, bank cards, and things of that nature. The animal-friendly synthetic leather treatment also features a finger cutout to coax cards in and out easier alongside OtterBox’s limited lifetime warranty. More details below. 

If you don’t care about brand name options, there are less expensive options out there, some approaching half the price of today’s lead deal. I just personally find it hard to recommend some of the no-name options out there I haven’t tried. Do you really want your ID and bank cards in something that might fall off at the wrong time or something like that? I don’t. Something on par with the OtterBox model worth a look though is the Spigen Valentinus MagFit wallets

You will want to check out the themed MagSafe wallets featured in the CASETiFY Disney and The Office collections as well as our hands-on review of the all-black leather Mous model. The latter of which is a personal favorite of mine and you can get a closer look at both its supple leather treatment and a complete breakdown of the user experience right here

Otterbox MagSafe Wallet features:

Click the Wallet for MagSafe to your iPhone and OtterBox case for MagSafe and you have one less thing to carry. Tuck in your ID, bank card and some cash and you’re good to go. Wallet streamlines your essentials as you drop off the kids, brave the work day and grab take-out for dinner.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
OtterBox

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Control patio lighting with this meross HomeKit outdoor...
Practice your golf game before the spring no matter the...
SKIL 10-inch 5-speed drill press has built-in LED light...
elago’s Game Boy-style AW5 AirPods Pro 2 Case hit...
ASUS’ ZenWiFi Pro Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System with dual 2...
Breville’s automatic steel touchscreen espresso m...
Here’s a better look at three new LEGO Indiana Jo...
Smartphone Accessories: JETech iPhone 14 Pro Wallet Cas...
Load more...
Show More Comments