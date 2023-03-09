OtterBox’s MagSafe Wallet with lifetime warranty just dropped to $19.50 (Reg. up to $40)

Amazon is now offering the OtterBox MagSafe Wallet for $19.54 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $40 directly from OtterBox where the black model is marked down to $32, today’s deal is more than 50% below that and the lowest we can find. While it has been available on Amazon in the $23 range over the last several months, today’s price is the best we have tracked on the black model since before Black Friday last year. You’ll also find some of the more vibrant colorways on sale from $27.96 shipped right now. Ready for iPhone 12, 13, or 14 series devices, this wallet magnetically attaches to the back of your device to provide onboard storage for IDs, bank cards, and things of that nature. The animal-friendly synthetic leather treatment also features a finger cutout to coax cards in and out easier alongside OtterBox’s limited lifetime warranty. More details below.

If you don’t care about brand name options, there are less expensive options out there, some approaching half the price of today’s lead deal. I just personally find it hard to recommend some of the no-name options out there I haven’t tried. Do you really want your ID and bank cards in something that might fall off at the wrong time or something like that? I don’t. Something on par with the OtterBox model worth a look though is the Spigen Valentinus MagFit wallets.

You will want to check out the themed MagSafe wallets featured in the CASETiFY Disney and The Office collections as well as our hands-on review of the all-black leather Mous model. The latter of which is a personal favorite of mine and you can get a closer look at both its supple leather treatment and a complete breakdown of the user experience right here.

Otterbox MagSafe Wallet features:

Click the Wallet for MagSafe to your iPhone and OtterBox case for MagSafe and you have one less thing to carry. Tuck in your ID, bank card and some cash and you’re good to go. Wallet streamlines your essentials as you drop off the kids, brave the work day and grab take-out for dinner.

