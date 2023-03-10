Marshall’s delightfully-retro Uxbridge AirPlay 2 smart speaker falls to $176 (Save 20%)

Amazon is now offering the Marshall Uxbridge Smart AirPlay 2 Speaker for $175.99 shipped. Normally fetching $220, you’re looking at the first discount in months since the start of the year at 20% off. Available in two retro colorways, this is matching the lowest we’ve seen since Black Friday where it dropped to just $6 less. As one of Marshall’s most compact speakers in its lineup, the Uxbridge delivers AirPlay 2 integration on top of built-in Alexa and Bluetooth connectivity. There’s the vinyl wrapped exterior that you’d expect from the brand as well as gold accenting and a package that is as stylish as it is functional. You can also dive into our launch coverage for a closer look at what to expect, too. Head below for more.

As a more affordable alternative to the lead deal, the popular Marshall Emberton Bluetooth Portable Speaker will get you in on the retro stylings for less. Currently sitting at $120 via Amazon, this one arrives without the AirPlay 2 support found above but much of the same old school design. One of the main perks for this smaller speaker is its battery-powered design, which makes it a bit more versatile than the option above.

While we just recently took a hands-on look at Marshall’s new lineup of III series speakers, there’s more from the iconic audio brand on tap today. The company just revealed its most capable Bluetooth speaker yet that packs one of the more featured audio arrays into a portable design. Marshall’s new Middleton may not pack the smart speaker features of the lead deal, but will serenade you will even more bass and clarity than its more portable Emberton counterpart.

Marshall Uxbridge Home speaker features:

Uxbridge Voice combines the legendary sound of Marshall with the helpfulness of Amazon Alexa, for a speaker that’s not just smart, it’s brilliant. Small in size yet large in sound, this speaker delivers a clean and precise audio experience. With Alexa you can use your voice to multi-task, hands-free.

