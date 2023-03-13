OWC Thunderbolt 3 Pro Dock with 10GbE, 85W charging, more hits new low of $249 (Reg. $400)

OWC’s official Amazon storefront is offering its previous-generation Thunderbolt 3 Pro Dock for $249 shipped. For comparison, up until January, this dock has gone for $399 at Amazon, when it then fell to $379, and earlier this month it hit $299. Today’s deal comes in at a full $150 off its typical price and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This dock is perfect for your Mac- or Windows-powered workstation. Designed to convert a laptop into a desktop, you’ll find one of the two Thunderbolt 3 ports packs 85W charging to make it an all-in-one connection for your laptop. There’s both CFexpress and SD readers, 4K HDMI output and 8K DisplayPort 1.4 support, and even 10Gb Ethernet for multi-gig networking. On top of that, there’s three USB-A ports, a secondary Thunderbolt 3 plug, and an additional 10Gb/s USB-C port for connecting a wide range of devices. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more then head below for additional details.

OWC also offers a slightly more budget-friendly Thunderbolt 4 Dock for $200 at Amazon. While it comes in at $49 less than today’s lead deal, there’s still a lot to like here. For starters, there’s a total of four Thunderbolt 4 ports, three 10Gb/s USB 3 plugs, an additional USB 2 port on the front, and even Gigabit Ethernet. For display output, you’ll need to use a Thunderbolt to HDMI or DisplayPort adapter, making it slightly less user-friendly for those with multi-monitor setups. And, since there’s no 10Gb Ethernet, multi-gig networking won’t be possible natively here either. However, if you don’t need either of those things, then this dock is still a solid option for a few bucks less.

Speaking of running your Thunderbolt setup, did you see Apple’s latest 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro? Designed with Thunderbolt 4 support, you’ll find that it’s backward compatible with Thunderbolt 3 making it a great choice for either dock above. Capable of doing data, display, and charging over a single cable, the MacBook Pro is on sale for $100 off right now, making today a great time to invest in a new laptop as well.

OWC Thunderbolt 3 Pro Dock features:

Pro-level docking stations should be ready to handle any situation that you encounter in a production workflow. The OWC Thunderbolt 3 Pro Dock is your on-location and post-production “mission control” with an unrivaled combination of super-fast 10Gb Ethernet, CFast and SD card readers, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, three USB 3.1 ports, and a USB type C port. With this unique productivity configuration, you can upload and work with 4/8K RAW video and RAW photo files immediately at speeds up to 370MB/s. Collaborate in a shared workflow environment via the 10Gb Ethernet port to keep your projects streaming from file setup to final renders with headroom to spare. Add up to a 5K display via the second Thunderbolt 3 port or up to two 4K displays via the built-in DisplayPort connection and the second Thunderbolt 3 port. Daisy chain up to six Thunderbolt devices. All while powering your laptop and managing the typical USB 3.1 devices you need to get the job done.

