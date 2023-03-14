Save $550 on ASUS’ ROG Zephyrus M16 RTX 3070 Ti Gaming Laptop in return to $1,600 low

Best Buy is currently offering the 2022 ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 i9/16GB/1TB/RTX 3070 Ti Gaming Laptop for $1,599.99 shipped. Normally going for $2,150, this solid $550 discount marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve seen for this laptop model. The ROG Zephyrus will come running Microsoft’s flagship operating system, Windows 11, and will be powered by its Intel i9-12900H 14-core processor and RTX 3070 Ti graphics. The 16-inch 2560×1600 165Hz IPS-level display is PANTONE-certified with 100% coverage of the sRGB color gamut for creative work with “incredible color accuracy and clarity.” Wi-Fi 6E, Dolby Atmos support, a single USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, a Thunderbolt 4 port, and HDMI output round out this gaming machine. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget? Check out the Acer Nitro 5 i7/8GB/512GB/RTX 3050 Ti Gaming Laptop for $834 instead. Here you’ll be using the 11th gen Intel i7 processor with RTX 3050 Ti graphics, which is a step down from the 3070 Ti present with the ASUS option above. The screen is slightly smaller at 15.6-inches and steps down to a 1080p 144Hz resolution and refresh rate. The total amount of RAM available here is also cut in half to 8GB though that is still plenty for most modern games to run well. Wi-Fi 6 support is also present here.

Already have a gaming desktop and want to upgrade your existing GPU? We’re currently tracking the GIGABYTE Gaming OC RX 6750 XT 12GB GPU marked down to $380, the new all-time low price. Leveraging AMD’s last-generation technology, the RX 6750 XT is still a solid graphics card for your gaming rig. Designed to tun titles at both 1080p and 1440p at high or ultra settings in many games, it can even handle high refresh rate gaming too. Plus, there’s HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4a so you can run 4K144 and 8K60 monitors over a single cable.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 i9/16GB/1TB/RTX 3070 Ti Gaming Laptop features:

Dive headfirst into one of the best gaming laptop experiences on Windows 11. The ROG Zephyrus M16 packs a 14-core Intel Core i9-12900H CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU into a super thin gaming laptop. Enjoy a fast 165Hz refresh rate, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage all wrapped in a light 4.41 lbs chassis. The future is thin and light.

