Need a spare kitchen/guest room TV? Walmart’s 50-inch 4K smart model just dropped to $198

Walmart is now offering its onn. 50-inch Class 4K UHD (2160P) LED Roku Smart TV for $198 shipped. Regularly at $238, this is the lowest price we can find and a great chance to score a 50-incher without breaking the bank. In fact, you’ll be hard-pressed to find any 50-inch 4K TV, from a notable brand or not, for a price this low. No, it’s not going to be the most feature-rich or high-end option out there, but it is coming straight from Walmart and makes for an economic way to land a spare 4K display for the kitchen, guest room, or something to bring up to the summer home before you head up there this spring. It has a 4K (2160p) resolution, three HDMI inputs, a USB jack, and delivers direct access to streaming services via the Roku TV second system here. More details below.

As we mentioned above, we can’t find any 50-inch 4K display for price lower than this right now on Amazon. If you’re looking for a basics, no-frills smart TV, this is about as inexpensive as you’ll find. You could look to upgrade an existing display with the ongoing Amazon Fire TV streaming Stick deals that start from just $25, including the 4K Max model down at the $35 low, but that’s as good as it gets right now.

Having said that, if you’re looking to take it up even just a notch from there, we have some deals to check out:

onn. Class 4K UHD Roku Smart TV features:

Binge on movies and TV episodes, news, sports, music and more! We insisted on 4K Ultra High Definition for this 50” LED TV, bringing out more lifelike color, texture and detail. We also partnered with Roku to bring you the best possible content with thousands of channels to choose from, conveniently presented through your own customizable home screen. Watch via cable, satellite, HDTV antenna or just start streaming from your favorite app. Like the sound of your own voice? You can actually use it with the Roku mobile app to search for the title, artist, actor or director, or just go old-school with our handy remote. We handle all software updates too, automatically, so all you have to worry about is what to watch.

