ANYCUBIC’s new Kobra Neo FDM 3D Printer returns to all-time low of $189 (Save $60)

The official ANYCUBIC storefront is once again offering its latest Kobra Neo FDM 3D Printer for $189 shipped. Normally going for $249, this solid $60 discount marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve tracked. ANYCUBIC’s Amazon store is offering this same model for $1 higher than its own store. Both ways will net you free shipping regardless so you can choose whether it’s worth saving an extra dollar over the convenience of ordering from Amazon. Since this 3D printer has an 8.7- by 8.7- by 9.8-inch build volume, ANYCUBIC has implemented its LeviQ auto-leveling system here which tests 25 points across the build plate to account for an imperfect level for better print successes. This build plate is also removable and flexible so getting off those smaller prints will be as easy as twisting the plate. Be sure to check out our hands-on review of the other Kobra printers to get a better idea of what to expect.

While you will get a little bit of test filament, you will need to pick up an actual roll to get printing more than the included test print files. I personally use Hatchbox filament for my printing and you can pick up 1-kilogram spools of 1.75mm material at $25. One color I really liked printing with was the Gold filament with its muted color and shine with Cool Gray being a nice, flat base for painting onto if you’re making cosplay props. I have never had an issue printing with Hatchbox PLA and they do make other materials such as PETG and ABS, though I have never really tried those.

While you can download models from various websites to print out, there is something to be said about the feeling of creating and printing your own designs. However, you will need a computer that can run basic modeling programs. One option you can go with is Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 13.3-inch i5/8GB/256GB Laptop marked down to $650, the new all-time low. The previous-generation 12th Gen Intel i5 processor comes with four performance and eight efficiency cores to work through powerful workloads with ease while sipping power when idling. You’ll also have a 13.3-inch 1080p AMOLED display and an upgraded 1080p wide-angle webcam built-in as well. Have a Samsung Galaxy smartphone? You will be able to sync with the laptop which will allow you to access files on either device and even send texts using your computer.

ANYCUBIC Kobra Neo FDM 3D Printer features:

The 5-modular design makes it possible to set up the printer within 10 minutes, which makes KOBRA Neo a good choice for a beginner-friendly FDM 3D printer. Anycubic KOBRA Neo prints at a typical speed of 60mm/s and reaches 100mm/s at its highest, which is possible to speed up 3D printing times without losing quality. Compared to the previous generation Anycubic Mega S, The Anycubic KOBRA Neo has a 34.4% increase in printing volume to 12.1 liters.

