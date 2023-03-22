Pick up an EcoFlow RIVER 2, DELTA Mini, and two solar panels for $983 with our exclusive code

Wellbots has partnered with 9to5Toys to offer our readers a special bundle with the EcoFlow RIVER 2, DELTA Mini, and two 110W Solar Panels for $983.18 shipped with the code 9TO5POWER at checkout. For comparison, you’d spend $1,299 at Amazon for just the DELTA Mini 2 with two solar panels, and the RIVER 2 costs an additional $199 there. Today’s deal saves a total of 34% from the going rate at Amazon and comes in at $515 in total savings.

This bundle has quite a lot to it, so we’ll unpack the contents in stages. Starting things off, you’ll have the compact EcoFlow RIVER 2 portable power station. The 256Wh RIVER 2 features a total output of 600W and allows you to run up to six appliances at the same time. There are two AC outlets, one grounded and one not grounded here, which can power various items like mini fridges, toasters, or even small heaters. You’ll also find a 60W USB-C output, dual 12W USB-A, and a 100W DC plug too.

Now, if that’s not enough for your daily use, then that’s where the 882Wh EcoFlow DELTA Mini comes in. Taking things up a notch, the DELTA Mini features a maximum sustained output of 1,400W, though it can boost up to 1,800W if the need arises. With five total AC outputs here, four of which have the ability to be grounded (though only two at a time), this power station is great for running a larger campsite or even your home off-grid. In addition to the AC ports, you’ll find a 100W USB-C port, three total USB-A plugs up to 18W, and a DC out capable of delivering up to 126W. Of course, both the RIVER 2 and DELTA Mini function without any gas or oil needed.

Wondering how you recharge off-grid? Well, the two included 110W solar panels are made for just that. You can hook up the panels to either portable power station and recharge with the sun’s rays. This comes in handy whenever you’re off-grid for extended periods of time, or if the power is out at home for more than a few hours. Essentially, you can use the solar panels to power and charge the batteries during the day, so that way when the sun goes down you can still keep things up and running just the same.

EcoFlow DELTA Mini features:

EcoFlow power station is equipped with a lithium battery pack, it can be charged by the 11-75V solar panel. Made up of the efficient monocrystalline silicon cells, it can recharge DELTA mini and your electric devices, and keep your equipment running without interruption when connected to our portable power station. The 110w solar panel is waterproof to endure all weather conditions, ideal for outdoor activities such as camping, climbing, hiking. You can submerge the panel in water for up to 30 minutes with no detrimental effect to the product.

