CORSAIR’s K70 RGB PRO CHERRY MX Red Mechanical Gaming Keyboard returns to $130

Amazon is currently offering the CORSAIR K70 RGB PRO Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $129.99 shipped. Normally going for $180, this 24% discount, or solid $50 price drop marks a return to the second-best price we’ve tracked for this model. Coming equipped with CHERRY’s MX Red linear key switches, the K70 PRO RGB will provide “linear travel with a silky smooth keypress that’s ideal for performance gamers.” These keys also feature RGB backlighting powered by the new CORSAIR AXON technology. While this new technology provides “up to 20 layers of hardware RGB lighting processing,” it also allows the keyboard to poll with your computer at 8,000Hz and can scan the keys at 4,000Hz. The detachable USB-C cable allows you to easily transport the keyboard around with the tournament switch ensuring the RGB backlighting doesn’t distract you mid-game. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could go with the CORSAIR K60 RGB Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $100. Instead of the CHERRY MX Red switches used above, CORSAIR is using CHERRY VIOLA mechanical key switches for smooth linear travel with fast and precise inputs here. You’ll also have per-key RGB backlighting that is controlled through the CORSAIR iCUE software which will also allow you to synchronize the lighting with other CORSAIR accessories. The K60 RGB Pro is also a full-sized keyboard so if you really want that number pad, this keyboard will be the go-to option for you. Full N-Key rollover is also present so you can be assured your computer will read every keypress no matter how fast you’re typing.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to upgrade your monitor situation too? We’re currently tracking the just-released CORSAIR XENEON Flex 45-inch 1440p 240Hz OLED Monitor marked down to $1,771.50, the first notable discount to date. As one of the first flexible OLED displays to market, CORSAIR worked closely with LG on the XENEON Flex to bring the latest technology to your desk. You’ll find a 45-inch 3440×1440 display here that has a 21:9 UltraWide aspect ratio. With a 240Hz refresh rate and a 0.03ms grey-to-grey response time, which is thanks to the OLED tech that the display is built with. Also, there’s AMD FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA G-SYNC for tear-free experiences on either team green or red for your GPU.

CORSAIR K70 PRO RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

The CORSAIR K70 RGB PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard delivers an iconic aluminum frame and even better performance, powered by CORSAIR AXON Hyper-Processing Technology and world-renowned CHERRY MX mechanical keyswitches. Win in style with dynamic per-key RGB backlighting, easy to take on the go with a detachable USB Type-C cable. Powerful iCUE software on both PC and macOS enables custom macro programming, key remaps, and more, while dedicated media keys and an aluminum multi-function volume roller offer convenient control over media. With a tournament switch for instant compliance with competition guidelines and onboard storage for up to 50 profiles, the K70 RGB PRO is ready to take on any challenge.

