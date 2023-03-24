Amazon delivers rare $50 price drop on official PS5 God of War console bundle, now at $510

While PlayStation 5 consoles have just started to become readily available at retail (for the most part), we are now tracking what is, in some ways, the very first official price drop. Amazon and other retailers are now offering the PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarök Bundle for $509.99 shipped. The Regularly $560 bundle, delivers the usual disc version PS5 package alongside a copy of God of War Ragnarök and is now at the lowest price we have tracked outside of special military and YMMV offers. While Target RedCard holders had an extremely fleeting chance to grab one at 5% less for a brief time today, that listing is now out of stock. Head below for more details.

If you don’t care about the God of War Ragnarök bundle, than the deal above really isn’t all that notable. You can indeed score the standard PS5 right now for $499 shipped on Amazon and even the $400 all-digital variant is coming in and out of stock there right now.

More details on the base models can be found in our previous post right here and be sure to swing by our-hands-on feature on the flagship Sony console for mode details.

More of the latest from PlayStation:

PlayStation 5 features:

The PS5 console unleashes new gaming possibilities that you never anticipated. Experience lightning fast loading with an ultra-high speed SSD, deeper immersion with support for haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and 3D Audio, and an all-new generation of incredible PlayStation games.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!