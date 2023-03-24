Today’s Android game and app deals: Swim Out, Defense Zone 3, Scythe, and more

Friday’s collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready and waiting for you down below the fold courtesy of Google Play. Make sure you swing by our Android deal hub for all of this week’s hardware offers including TCL’s 10 Pro and latest 20 Pro handsets as well the spring savings now live on Google Pixel 7/Pro, but for now it’s all about the app deals. Highlights include titles like Swim Out, Defense Zone 3, Scythe: Digital Edition, Tallowmere, Synonyms PRO, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals.

Best Android app deals

More Android app deals still live:

More on Swim Out:

Dive into the relaxing and refreshing atmosphere of Swim Out, a strategic, turn-based puzzle game, that will transport you into a sunny day by the swimming pool, the river or the sea. Plan each of your strokes wisely and be sure to never cross any other swimmer’s path if you want to peacefully enjoy the sea view on a cosy chaise-longue.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!