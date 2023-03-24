Best Buy’s 65-inch 4K Smart Fire TV with HDMI 2.1 and AirPlay 2 now $300 shipped ($250 off)

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $550 $300
Insignia 50-inch Class F50 Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

From through Sunday, Best Buy is offering its Insignia 65-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $299.99 shipped. Regularly $550, this is a giant $250 or around 45% in savings and the lowest price we can find. For comparison’s sake, this is the same price you’ll find Amazon charging for the 58-inch model and just $40 more than the deal we featured late last month on the 50-inch variant. Needless to say, if you’re in the market for a more casual 4K display and don’t require all the fancy bells and whistles, this is a lot of TV for $300. You’re looking at a 4K Ultra HD 2160p panel with an Alexa voice remote included in the package and direct access to your streaming services. Something you don’t always see on these more budget-friendly TVs is the Apple AirPlay 2 support and three HDMI 2.1 inputs this model boasts. Head below for more details and some highlight TV offers live for the weekend. 

More of this weekend’s best 4K TV deals:

Be sure to head over to our home theater hub for some deals on add-on gear, sound bars, and more including this price drop on LG’s 5.1.2-chanel Dolby Atmos Soundbar System we spotted earlier today. 

And if you haven’t yet, dive into the details on Amazon’s just-released TV Omni QLED sizes and new 2-series models from $200

Insignia 65-inch F30 LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV features:

Take in every moment with breathtaking 4K Ultra HD on this 65-inch screen. It’s equipped with DTS Studio Sound to create realistic and immersive audio. Access live over-the-air channels and streaming—and control it all with your voice. Ask Alexa to launch apps, search for titles and more. Experience the affordable, yet high-performing Insignia NS-65F301NA23 65″ Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV.

