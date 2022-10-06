Bellroy’s new Lite Laptop Sleeve wraps your MacBook in a ‘squishable’ water resistant cover

After detailing its new iPhone 14 collection, Bellroy has now unleashed its new MacBook accessory known as the Lite Laptop Sleeve. Once again employing environmentally-conscious materials, its new laptop sleeve covers your portable computing machine in a lightly textured and padded sheath to guard against bumps and scratches on the road, and looks quite nice doing it based on the imagery. Head below for more details and a closer look at Bellroy’s new Lite Laptop Sleeve.

New Bellroy Lite Laptop Sleeve

We have most recently featured Bellroy’s new eco-tanned leather AirTag case with the elastic lanyard strap after it unleashed its new iPhone 14 cases with compostable bamboo treatments, modular wallet attachments, and more. But, as those who are familiar with the brand will know, it is no stranger to the EDC carrier and laptop bag world either. Just some of the examples of this are its waterproof animal-friendly Tech Briefcase, its latest Desk Caddy tech accessory bag, and the 3M Thinsulate cooler bag it launched this summer, not to mention its 100% plant-based “leather” wallet. Fast forward to today, and it’s time for the new Bellroy Lite Laptop Sleeve.

The Lite Laptop Sleeve, available in 14- and 16-inch sizes (hit the fit guide link on the listing page for specifics), delivers a textured foldable and squishable design the brand says remains protective without being heavy. The new MacBook or laptop carrier is leather-free and made of 100% recycled ripstop fabric and lining. That sort of puffy exterior you see employs “two different types of lightweight foam padding [to] help absorb bumps and bangs from all angles,” and closes shut along the top with a water-resistant zipper – the cord zipper pull is nice aesthetic details and a standout on the cable organizer I use from the brand everyday.

We’ve hidden the binding around the zipper so that when you open the sleeve, you get a clean, sleek look. For a feeling of modern competence.

Here’s a quick rundown of the features at a glance:

Fits laptops up to 14” and 16”

Lightweight ripstop fabric

Dual-density foam padding

Water-resistant zip and fabric

Cord zipper pull

Soft-touch interior lining

Flexible and foldable

100% recycled fabric and lining

Leather-free construction

Backed by our 3-year warranty

The new Bellroy Lite Laptop Sleeve is avialble now in both of the aforementioned sizes and in your choice of a dark black-like colorway known as Shadow, Chalk, or Copper. It sells for $39 shipped in both the 14– and 16-inch sizes via its official Amazon storefront and on the official site.

