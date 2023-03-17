Bellroy reimagines its leather passport wallet as the ultimate travel folio with hidden micro pen

Following the release of its new All-Conditions leather waterproof smartphone and accessories pouch, today we are taking a closer look at the brand new Bellroy passport wallet. Carrying what is essentially your most precious piece of travel-related documentation loose in your hand or a bag pocket can be just fine, but if you’re anything like me, having something that can both protect it from the elements and keep the rest of your small scale travel kit organized is a good thing. And Bellroy is now back with its improved second-edition travel folio to help the cause. More than just your average passport wallet with a couple pockets for your travel document and boarding pass, the new travel folio “keeps travel essentials at hand when you need them and zipped away when you don’t.” Head below for more details on the now available Bellroy passport wallet.

New Bellroy passport wallet – the Travel Folio second edition

The latest edition takes after its predecessor in many ways, but it does make some marked improvements in storage capacity and ease of access. It is designed to be an all-in-one travel companion with quick access slips on the back, while a main compartment is tucked safely behind the zipper closure, loaded with smaller storage compartments of its own.

There are two separate passport pockets here: one on the outside so you don’t have to keep unzipping the main compartment when making your way through the airport and one zipped up safely for the rest of your trip.

The back slip pocket lets you keep your passport and boarding pass at hand throughout check-in and boarding, without having to zip and unzip the folio.

On the inside, you’ll find slots along the left perfectly sized for credit cards and ID cards, a flat pocket behind that for bills, receipts, and extra documents, and the main passport holder on the right. All of this is made from the same premium, eco-tanned leather that wraps the outside of the passport wallet alongside attractive visible stitching and a subtle, debossed logo.

One particularly handy and interesting bonus here is the hidden pen. I think most of us have been in that annoying situation where you have to ask a flight attendant, a hotel employee, or the weird guy next to you to borrow a writing utensil to fill out some forms and the like. So Bellroy has included a hidden micro pen inside of the passport wallet to ensure that doesn’t happen again.

Our focus with this folio was to remove unnecessary friction while in transit. So things you don’t need are securely zipped in, and things you need often are right at hand.

The new Bellroy Travel Folio second edition is now available for purchase in Caramel, Black, and Deep Plum colorways at $159 shipped. It is now live directly on the Bellroy site and its official Amazon storefront with Prime shipping.

Check out more highlights from Bellroy below:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!