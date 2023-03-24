ViewSonic launches the ‘first Designed for Xbox’ Smart 4K LED X1 and X2 projectors

While we’re used to seeing the “Designed for Xbox” sticker on controllers and other console accessories, there is now a new contender entering the arena that I don’t think anyone saw coming. ViewSonic is now unveiling the X1-4K and X2-4K, the “world’s first ‘Designed for Xbox’ projectors.” The two models share essentially the same feature sets with the X1-4K being a standard throw model and the X2-4K having a shorter throw distance. You’ll be able to playback your movies on a 100-inch screen at 4K60Hz and then crank it up to 240Hz at 1080p when it’s game time. You also won’t need dedicated speakers thanks to the integrated Harmon Kardon system ViewSonic has included. Ready to learn what sets these projectors out from the rest? Keep reading below the fold.

While ViewSonic has unveiled two projector models, we’re going to discuss them as if they were one as the primary difference between the two is the throw distance they require with the X1-4K being a standard throw model and the X2-4K being a short throw projector.

Watch movies in 4K, game at 240Hz

ViewSonic is aiming to become your next choice when upgrading your gaming and home entertainment center with this new entry. You will be able to playback 4K HDR/HLG content for family movie night, or even if you’re playing a cinematic game while simultaneously supporting a 240Hz refresh rate and lower latency when you drop the resolution to 1080p. You’ll also be able to watch 3D content with this projector. Peaking at 2,900 lumens, the projector will be able to cut through tougher lighting environments and will look decent without direct light cast onto the screen with the LED light source having a lifespan of up to 30,000 hours. ViewSonic’s proprietary Cinema SuperColor+ technology allows this projector to create “true-to-life colors” with 125% coverage of the Rec. 709 color gamut.

You also won’t need a dedicated sound system here if you want a minimal setup. ViewSonic has worked with Harmon Kardon to integrate “theater-level” speakers within the X1-4K and X2-4K. You may be wondering what makes these two projectors “Designed for Xbox?” Well, it comes down to the exclusive resolution and refresh rate combinations you can achieve when you use your Xbox with either projector. You’ll just have to make sure you use HDMI 2 and you’ll have settings automatically get adjusted for the best gaming experience.

Projector positioning is a big deal, and ViewSonic has ensured you have plenty of options with either model. There is both vertical and horizontal lens shifting and even optical zoom on the X1-4K model. Once you’ve positioned your projector, you’ll be able to connect your Xbox to HDMI 2 with a spare HDMI port for connecting another device (both here are up to the HDMI 2.0 spec). You’ll also be able to send video over a USB-C connection while charging whatever device you hook up.

Standard versus Short Throw

As mentioned above, the primary difference between the X1-4K and X2-4K is that the X1 model is a standard throw projector while the X2 can cast a screen from a short distance. Both are capable of projecting 100-inch screens, though you’ll need a 2.55-meter wall offset for the X1. That offset is reduced to 1.53 meters for the X2.

Availability

The all-new ViewSonic X1-4K and X2-4K Smart LED 4K Projectors are expected to become widely available in the next few months. While those in the UK may be able to grab these projectors now, we can’t the models available online at the time of writing so we are unable to provide pricing details. If you’re interested in grabbing one of these projectors when they become widely available, be sure to monitor ViewSonic’s X1-4K and X2-4K product pages, and even its Amazon storefront.

9to5Toys’ Take

A “Designed for Xbox” projector wasn’t on my bingo card for 2023, but I am here for it. There are a number of features here that will make this a great home theater projector even if you don’t game, as long as the price is right.

