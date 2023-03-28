Pad & Quill’s regularly $90 military-style leather Apple Watch bands now start from $47, more

Pad & Quill Single Tour new Leather Apple Watch Band

Update 3/28: Pad & Quill is now offering up to 35% off its leather Apple Watch bands, as detailed below, using code FLY30 at checkout. The code will also work on the brand new military Pilot’s Apple Watch band is just released as well. 

Pad & Quill is offering another notable chance to score its handmade leather and fabric Apple Watch bands with a big-time discount. Whether you landed a new Apple wearable over the holidays or are just looking for something to dress one up, the Pad & Quill bands deliver a premium, artisan vibe to your wardrobe. Head below for today’s promo code and more details. 

All of the Pad & Quill leather Apple Watch bands can be found on this landing page. Just be sure to use code FLY30 at checkout to land the price drops on any of them. 

One thing you’ll likely notice right away is that the Single Tour NATO Leather Apple Watch Band is actually already marked well below its usual $90 price tag to $59.94. After applying the code above, your total will drop to $46.91 with free shipping included for one of the lowest totals we have tracked on this model (or any Pad & Quill band for that matter). For a complete breakdown of the Single Tour NATO band, dive into our launch coverage from last March right here

Be sure to browse through the rest of the Pad & Quill leather Apple Watch bands right here

Then check out some of the latest band and strap releases we have featured:

Single Tour NATO Leather Apple Watch Band features:

When the British military defenses set out to create a watch band that would withstand brutal combat, they issued a watch strap that was a single band mounted by stainless steel hardware. These straps would keep high-quality timepieces in their place on the wrist during demanding missions. This inspired us to design a single pieced leather Apple Watch band or single ‘tour’ strap that works with the heart rate monitor of the Apple watch while providing a classic ‘under case’ strap design. Each leather band is finished with stainless steel solid bar hardware. This strap has a unique floating Apple Watch lug that allows charging and easy changing of bands. 

