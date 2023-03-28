Smartphone Accessories: 2-pack Waterproof iPhone/Android Pouches $6.50 (35% off), more

Tech Vendor (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of JOTO Waterproof Phone Pouches for $6.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Today’s deal comes in at 35% off from the normal $10 going rate and also marks the best direct cash discount that we’ve tracked, though some limited-time coupon codes have dropped it as low as $6. If you’re planning to travel anywhere wet this spring or summer, then having a waterproof pouch for your phone (and other necessities) will be crucial. Sure, most phones are water-resistant from the factory, but these pouches are IPX8-certified and can withstand depths of up to 100 feet. With space for phones up to 7 inches tall and 4 inches wide, you’ll find that there’s also room for things like your ID, cash, credit cards, or even car keys should your phone not be in one of them. Another nice function is that the front of the pouch will let you interact with your phone in a somewhat limited capacity, as it’ll work but if wet the water could interfere a little. Either way, you should be able to do simple tasks when your phone is in the pouch.

2 Pack Universal size waterproof case dry bag, fits all smartphones up to 7 inches tall and 4 inches wide (Certain big screen phones need to remove protective case); Also can be protection for your ID, cash, credit cards, passport, key. Clear Window on both front and back sides, easy to operate the touch screen functions, perfect for taking pictures, videos and checking emails. 100 feet/30 meters IPX8 Certified waterproof, perfect for pools, beach, cruise, ship, fishing, swimming, sailing, skiing, boating, kayaking, snorkeling, tubing, rafting, shower, sauna and other water park activities, keep your phone and wallet perfectly dry and safe.

