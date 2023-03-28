Smartphone Accessories: 2-pack Waterproof iPhone/Android Pouches $6.50 (35% off), more

Tech Vendor (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of JOTO Waterproof Phone Pouches for $6.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Today’s deal comes in at 35% off from the normal $10 going rate and also marks the best direct cash discount that we’ve tracked, though some limited-time coupon codes have dropped it as low as $6. If you’re planning to travel anywhere wet this spring or summer, then having a waterproof pouch for your phone (and other necessities) will be crucial. Sure, most phones are water-resistant from the factory, but these pouches are IPX8-certified and can withstand depths of up to 100 feet. With space for phones up to 7 inches tall and 4 inches wide, you’ll find that there’s also room for things like your ID, cash, credit cards, or even car keys should your phone not be in one of them. Another nice function is that the front of the pouch will let you interact with your phone in a somewhat limited capacity, as it’ll work but if wet the water could interfere a little. Either way, you should be able to do simple tasks when your phone is in the pouch.
More smartphone accessories:
- DJI’s OM 5 iPhone gimbal is an even better value with discount down to $130 (Reg. $159)
- Nulaxy Car Bluetooth FM Transmitter/Charger: $10 (Reg. $12) | Amazon
- Shargeek’s STORM2 Slim power bank sports a 130W USB-C port at $135 low (Reg. $200)
- TALK WORKS 4,000mAh USB-A Portable Battery: $13 (Reg. $15.50) | Amazon
- Score a huge 55% in savings on Totallee’s branding-free iPhone 14 cases from $17.50
- AINOPE 3.5mm Aux Bluetooth Adapter: $15 (Reg. $18) | Amazon
- Update a action/security cam with new low on Samsung’s 256GB Endurance microSD at $27
- Soundcore Motion+ Bluetooth Speaker: $75 (Reg. $100) | Amazon
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Beats’ latest earbuds on sale to start the week: Studio Buds $120 (Save 20%), Fit Pro $160, more
- Insignia 20W USB-C/A Car Charger: $10 (Reg. $20) | Best Buy
- Mkeke iPhone 14 Pro/Max clear MagSafe and silicone cases on sale from just $15 (20% off)
- 5-pack MFi Lightning Cables: $6 (Reg. $12) | Amazon
- w/ code 50P4DZAX
- JBL’s 800W portable PartyBox 710 Speaker System falls to new all-time low of $700
- UGREEN 3-in-1 Air Vent/Windshield/Dashboard Car Phone Mount: $20 (Reg. $29) | Amazon
- Belkin’s latest MagSafe car mounts start from $34 with first 2023 discounts (Reg. $40+)
- RapidX Prismo RGB Qi Wireless Charger: $15.50 (Reg. $19) | Amazon
2 Pack Universal size waterproof case dry bag, fits all smartphones up to 7 inches tall and 4 inches wide (Certain big screen phones need to remove protective case); Also can be protection for your ID, cash, credit cards, passport, key. Clear Window on both front and back sides, easy to operate the touch screen functions, perfect for taking pictures, videos and checking emails. 100 feet/30 meters IPX8 Certified waterproof, perfect for pools, beach, cruise, ship, fishing, swimming, sailing, skiing, boating, kayaking, snorkeling, tubing, rafting, shower, sauna and other water park activities, keep your phone and wallet perfectly dry and safe.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!