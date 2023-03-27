Upgrade your action/security cams with new low on Samsung’s 256GB Endurance microSD at $27

As prices continue to drop on Samsung’s latest collection of microSD cards, we are tracking a new low on the PRO Endurance 256GB MicroSDXC Memory Card at $26.99 shipped. Originally over $50 back in mid 2022 when it launched, these days it carries a regular price of $40 directly from Samsung where it is now matched. Today’s deal is $3 under our previous mention and the best price we have tracked via Amazon all-time. Anyone familiar with our hands-on review of the PRO Endurance line will know it is geared towards always-on camera setups, whether it’s an action camera on upcoming spring and summer adventures or your home security system. As the name suggests, its design leans towards reliability and constant data writing over speed. The PRO Endurance records and rewrites up to 140,000 hours reliably, according to Samsung, with a 5-year warranty included in the purchase. You can read about the Samsung 6-proof protection against the elements right here before heading below for additional details too.

If the endurance-focused design isn’t what you’re after, or your just looking for a different capacity, check out some the ongoing price drops on the rest of the brand’s cards below:

Once your microSD game has been updated, if you’re in the market for some external storage in the way of HDDs or SSDs we have plenty of deals to check out. Alongside this morning’s price drop on LaCie’s mini 5TB portable HDD we are also still seeing notable deals on portable SSDs from SanDisk, WD, and more. The latter of which are all waiting for you right there.

Samsung PRO Endurance microSD features:

Capture your crucial moments in high-resolution, even in harsh conditions; Engineered to deliver long lasting performance, the Samsung PRO Endurance SSD is a perfect fit for CCTV, dash cams and body cams; Get peace of mind with video recording you can rely on…The PRO Endurance simplifies large file transfers with read/write speeds up to 100/40MB/s; Plus, FHD and 4K resolution support ensures that crucial moments are recorded in high-res so every detail is documented when it matters most.

