LEGO’s 3,800-piece Technic Ferrari Daytona speeds into your collection at $360 ($90 off)

Zavvi is launching a rare LEGO sale today and discounting a selection of sets to some of the best prices of the year. Including all-new builds and creations that recently had their prices increase, you’ll need to apply the coupon listed for each item to lock-in the savings. Shipping is free across the board. Headlining is the just-released LEGO Technic Ferrari Daytona SP3 at $359.99 with code FERRARI at checkout. Down from the usual $450 price tag that this set launched with last summer, today’s offer amounts to $90 in savings in order to land at the lowest price of the year. It’s the second-best discount to date at within $10 of the all-time low, too.

Arriving as the latest addition to the Technic Ultimate Car Concept series, the new Ferrari Daytona SP3 packs the usual 1:8-scale design that we usually see and all of the details that fit into the 23-inch long model. Everything stacks up to 3,778 pieces, which goes towards the authentic recreation and its interior 8-speed engine replica, working steering, and functioning butterfly doors. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our launch coverage, as well.

Alongside the sportier Ferrari, Zavvi is also continuing the savings over to more of a construction vehicle for your Technic collection. The Material Handler arrived last year at the $150 price point, and now we’re seeing one of the very first discounts go live at $114.99. You’ll have to apply code TECHNIC at checkout to lock-in the savings, which takes $35 off and delivers the best price of the year.

Stacking up to 835 pieces, the new LEGO Technic Material Handler arrives with a slick red color scheme that stands out from other vehicles in the theme. The entire build stands over 12 inches tall and features some neat pneumatic bricks that bring the creation to life for moving the grapple arm and grabbing things.

Ferrari Daytona SP3 features:

From the LEGO Technic™ Ultimate Car Concept series comes an impressive build for adult Ferrari fans. Enter a zone of total mindfulness as you recreate the features of the Ferrari Daytona SP3 model in classic red with chrome-painted rims. Then place it on display to admire the iconic rear and curved lines that make this 1:8 scale model so special.

