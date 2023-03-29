Lenovo’s refreshed Yoga laptop lineup packs in 13th Gen Intel/Ryzen 7000 series processors

Lenovo is now unveiling the all-new premium Yoga Pro 9i, Yoga Pro 7/i, and Yoga 7/i laptops packed with the latest tech from the brand. This also comes alongside the refreshed Yoga Slim 6 laptop with the latest AMD Ryzen 7000 processor. Whether you’re using a laptop for casual business work or creating content heavily, there is certain to be a laptop in this launch for you. Every laptop here will come equipped with Microsoft’s flagship operating system Windows 11 as well. Some of these laptop models will become available in April 2023 with others expected a month later in May. Ready to learn more about this new Yoga generation? Keep reading below the fold.

Yoga Pro provides a premium experience

Starting from the top of Lenovo’s lineup, the new Yoga Pro 9i comes equipped with 13th Gen Intel processors and an NVIDIA RTX 4070 graphics solution. That’s quite a lot of computing power to fit into a slim chassis, but Lenovo has worked hard to create a cooling solution that will provide optimal performance while you work. It will be available in two different colorways, Tidal Teal and Storm Grey, and will come in both 14.5-inch and 16-inch screen sizes. Speaking of the screen, the 16-inch model can have up to a 3.2K resolution with 1,200 nits brightness, 165Hz refresh rate, and 100% coverage of the sRGB, DCI-P3, and Adobe RGB color gamuts. This feature set is thanks to the brand’s Mini-LED PureSight Pro displays which will be found in the Yoga Pro 9i laptops. You may see this model referred to as the Lenovo Slim Pro 9i depending on where you are located. The entry-level 16-inch model here will start from $1,799.99 with the entry-level 14.5-inch starting from $1,699.99. Both will be available in North America starting in May 2023.

Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i 14.5-inch

Stepping down slightly, the new Yoga Pro 7/i laptops will come equipped with either NVIDIA RTX 3050 or 4050 graphics depending on the model alongside a new 73Whr battery to stay powered longer while you’re away from an outlet. These models will be available in the 14.5-inch form-factor with the PureSight Pro display up to 3K resolution, 400 nit brightness, and 120Hz refresh rate. You may see this model referred to as the Lenovo Slim Pro 7/i. It should be noted that the Yoga Pro 7i model may not be available in North America with the Yoga Pro 7 slated to start from $1,449.99 in July 2023.

Lenovo Yoga Pro 7i 14.5-inch

Slim Yoga laptops for everyday carry

The 8th generation of Lenovo’s Yoga 7/i laptops features a 360-degree hinge with the latest 13th Gen Intel or AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors depending on which build you spring for. These laptops will come in both 14- and 16-inch size classes with displays having specs up to 2.8K resolution, an OLED panel, and 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut. They’ll also feature the 16:10 aspect ratio for improved productivity. While you will be able to get the Lenovo Yoga 7 16-inch in North America, the 14-inch model is not anticipated to be available. That 16-inch model will start from $749.99 and will become available in May 2023. The Yoga 7i in both 14- and 16-inch sizes will be available in North America in April 2023 while starting from $799.99 for the 16-inch model and $849.99 for the 14-inch.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i 2-in-1 Laptop

Lenovo is also refreshing the Yoga Slim 6 (Lenovo Slim 7 in North America) with the latest generation AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors in the convenient aluminum casing. There will be two colorways here, Misty Grey and Storm Grey, though Lenovo states this refreshed model is not anticipated to be available in North America. It should be noted that even though the brand currently states some of these models will not be available in certain locations, it is always possible they eventually bring them.

While these laptops are not currently available, you can expect them to slowly roll out over the next few months across Lenovo’s own store and its Amazon storefront.

Lenovo’s Yoga lineup of laptops is well known for its reliability while packing in performance into a small frame. I have a Lenovo I use while out and about, and it hasn’t steered me wrong. If you’re in the market for a new laptop, it may be worth checking out what Lenovo’s got to offer here in the coming months.

