Logitech’s G635 Gaming Headset supports DTS Headphone:X 2.0 at all-time low of $51

Amazon is now offering the Logitech G635 Surround Sound Gaming Headset for $50.99 shipped. Normally going for $80, this 36% discount or solid $29 price drop marks a new all-time low we’ve tracked for this headset model. We’ve previously seen this headset get as low as $66, but today’s deal is dropping it even further. Coming with support for DTS Headphone:X 2.0, you will be able to experience virtual 7.1 surround sound while gaming on your desktop with the 50mm Pro-G drivers letting you hear “more of the game environment in greater detail.” You will be able to connect this headset over a 3.5mm cable or USB with the latter allowing for the LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting to be active and configured within the G-Hub software. There are even programmable G-Keys on the headset alongside the usual volume controls so you can quickly toggle settings. The microphone here will allow you to easily communicate with teammates with the flip-to-mute design allowing you to talk with others in the room. Head below for more.

You can save some cash by instead going with the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset for $45. Unlike the G635 above, this headset is wired over 3.5mm only though you have wide platform compatibility. The microphone here isn’t detachable but it does retract back into the earcup when not in use and while traveling. Audio controls are also in-line with the audio cable for on-the-fly volume adjustment and microphone mute toggling. There is even virtual 7.1 surround sound when used with a Windows PC so you can better hear where enemies are coming from. Made from bauxite aluminum, the Razer Kraken headset is designed to be lightweight and portable for on-the-go use.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Want to have a speaker system instead of a gaming headset? We’re currently tracking the Razer Nommo Pro 2.1-Channel Gaming Speaker System marked down to $399, the new all-time low price. This THX-Certified sound system will deliver premium audio to your gaming battlestation alongside Dolby virtual surround sound for “powerful cinematic immersion.” Here you will receive two speakers with a standalone downward-firing subwoofer to provide “desk-shaking, room-thumping low end sound” alongside integrated Razer Chroma RGB lighting which can be configured in the Razer Synapse software. There are four ways of getting audio to these speakers including 3.5mm, USB, optical, and Bluetooth so you could even stream music from your phone while you’re not gaming.

Logitech G635 Surround Sound Gaming Headset features:

Logitech G635 is a premium gaming headset, enhanced with the most advanced Logitech audio technology. Hear more detail with large 50mm Pro-G drivers, Made of woven Hybrid mesh designed to reduce distortion. Lightsync RGB lighting is fully customizable and reacts to in-game action on supported games. For maximum immersion, DTS Headphone: X 2. 0 surround sound creates precise in-game positional awareness. Hear enemies sneaking up behind you, Sense Air attacks or special-ability cues, and enjoy the full cinematic experience of your favorite games. Additional gaming features include a large 6 mm flip-to-mute Mic, programmable G-keys on the headset, and the ability to tune EQ settings and more with Logitech G hub software.

