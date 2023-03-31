Logitech’s G635 Gaming Headset supports DTS Headphone:X 2.0 at all-time low of $51

Jared Locke -
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsLogitech
Reg. $80 $51

This offer has expired!

Be sure to follow us on Twitter for the latest deals and more. Sign-up for our newsletters and have our best offers delivered to your inbox daily.

Amazon is now offering the Logitech G635 Surround Sound Gaming Headset for $50.99 shipped. Normally going for $80, this 36% discount or solid $29 price drop marks a new all-time low we’ve tracked for this headset model. We’ve previously seen this headset get as low as $66, but today’s deal is dropping it even further. Coming with support for DTS Headphone:X 2.0, you will be able to experience virtual 7.1 surround sound while gaming on your desktop with the 50mm Pro-G drivers letting you hear “more of the game environment in greater detail.” You will be able to connect this headset over a 3.5mm cable or USB with the latter allowing for the LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting to be active and configured within the G-Hub software. There are even programmable G-Keys on the headset alongside the usual volume controls so you can quickly toggle settings. The microphone here will allow you to easily communicate with teammates with the flip-to-mute design allowing you to talk with others in the room. Head below for more.

You can save some cash by instead going with the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset for $45. Unlike the G635 above, this headset is wired over 3.5mm only though you have wide platform compatibility. The microphone here isn’t detachable but it does retract back into the earcup when not in use and while traveling. Audio controls are also in-line with the audio cable for on-the-fly volume adjustment and microphone mute toggling. There is even virtual 7.1 surround sound when used with a Windows PC so you can better hear where enemies are coming from. Made from bauxite aluminum, the Razer Kraken headset is designed to be lightweight and portable for on-the-go use.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Want to have a speaker system instead of a gaming headset? We’re currently tracking the Razer Nommo Pro 2.1-Channel Gaming Speaker System marked down to $399, the new all-time low price. This THX-Certified sound system will deliver premium audio to your gaming battlestation alongside Dolby virtual surround sound for “powerful cinematic immersion.” Here you will receive two speakers with a standalone downward-firing subwoofer to provide “desk-shaking, room-thumping low end sound” alongside integrated Razer Chroma RGB lighting which can be configured in the Razer Synapse software. There are four ways of getting audio to these speakers including 3.5mm, USB, optical, and Bluetooth so you could even stream music from your phone while you’re not gaming.

Logitech G635 Surround Sound Gaming Headset features:

Logitech G635 is a premium gaming headset, enhanced with the most advanced Logitech audio technology. Hear more detail with large 50mm Pro-G drivers, Made of woven Hybrid mesh designed to reduce distortion. Lightsync RGB lighting is fully customizable and reacts to in-game action on supported games. For maximum immersion, DTS Headphone: X 2. 0 surround sound creates precise in-game positional awareness. Hear enemies sneaking up behind you, Sense Air attacks or special-ability cues, and enjoy the full cinematic experience of your favorite games. Additional gaming features include a large 6 mm flip-to-mute Mic, programmable G-keys on the headset, and the ability to tune EQ settings and more with Logitech G hub software.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
Logitech

About the Author

Jared Locke

Jared Locke's favorite gear

Nikon Z50 w/ 16-50mm & 50-250mm

Miops Smart+ Trigger

Today’s Android game and app deals: Muse Dash, At...
Jabra Elite 5 ANC earbuds fall to second-best price wit...
Thrustmaster’s licensed Ferrari 458 Spider Racing...
This 60W portable solar panel has 18W USB-C PD to power...
Celebrate World Backup Day with our top NAS recommendat...
Amazon accessory and home office sale from $3: Cables, ...
Save 29% on Microsoft’s latest 12.4-inch Surface ...
The Long Dark gets its first paid expansion with Tales ...
Load more...
Show More Comments