Lululemon April deals are live! Save up to 50% off joggers, skirts, t-shirts, more + free shipping

Lululemon offers new markdowns up to 50% off for the month of April. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. A standout from this sale is the men’s Drysense Short-Sleeve T-Shirt that’s currently marked down to $59 and originally sold for $78. This highly breathable t-shirt is lightweight and a perfect option for spring and summer workouts. The anti-cling material is also convenient for training sessions and it’s sweat-wicking. There is also a logo on the back of the shirt that’s reflective for early morning or evening workouts. With over 300 positive reviews, it’s rated 4/5 stars from Lululemon customers. Looking for even more deals? Be sure to check out the rest of our top picks below and you will want to check out the J.Crew Factory Spring Flash Sale here.

