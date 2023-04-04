Motorola anniversary Android smartphone sale live with edge 30 Fusion low at $500 (Save $200)

Motorola is launching a new anniversary sale today across a collection of its most recent Android smartphones. Amongst all of these unlocked offerings is the edge 30 Fusion at $499.99 shipped. Normally fetching $700, this is one of the first chances to save since this handset hit the scene last fall. It’s $200 off and landing at a new all-time low. Motorola’s edge 30 Fusion arrives as a more mid-range smartphone which is further accentuated by today’s discount. The form-factor comes centered around a 6.5-inch P-OLED screen that’s backed by a 144Hz refresh rate. A Snapdragon 888+ SoC powers the experience, with a 4,400mAh battery being complemented by 68W USB-C charging support. There’s also 256GB of onboard storage to round out the package alongside its dual 50MP camera array. The smartphone is set to receive Android 13 support in the coming months, too.

Then be sure to shop all of the other price cuts now live courtesy of the Motorola anniversary sale. There are plenty of other unlocked Android smartphones up for grabs today at some of the best discounts ever. From flagships to even more budget-friendly handsets for the family, there’s something for just about everyone in the sale including some unique foldables. So just before the shop all of the discounts right here.

If you’re in the market for something that’s a little more capable than anything Motorola has on sale, we’re also tracking a sale across the latest Samsung Galaxy S23 series. These smartphones just hit the scene earlier in the year and are now down to the best prices yet from $700. Delivering at $100 in savings across three different models, these are new all-time lows on some of the most compelling Android experiences out there.

Motorola edge 30 Fusion features:

Choose from a set of beautiful finishes and color options, including the brand-new Pantone Color of the Year Viva Magenta, with a delightfully soft vegan leather finish. A curved endless edge design, smooth contours, and matte glass give you a premium tactile experience with the impossibly thin motorola edge 30 fusion.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!