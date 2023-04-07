Save hundreds on BLUETTI’s UPS-equipped off-grid modular power stations starting from $209 in Easter sale

Easter is just days away now and to celebrate BLUETTI is launching a new holiday sale to offer up massive savings on a range of its portable power stations and solar panels. Whether you’re looking to power an off-grid setup this spring and summer, ensure everyone can stay connected during power outages, or just to ensure your holiday celebrations are lit up no matter what the electric system has in mind, BLUETTI makes a series of solutions from entry-level models for a couple hundred dollars up to more advanced systems that can come close to running your entire home. Head below for more details and a closer look at the BLUETTI Easter deals.

Versatile modular power from BLUETTI

The BLUETTI AC300 and B300 ushers in the first modular power station and battery system from the brand. Fully compatible with solar expansion units down the line, they are also among the most versatile and useful in the lineup for folks that need to ensure they are covered for everything from emergency situations to RV trips, DIY woodworking, and more – it isn’t the most affordable in the lineup, but it’s also not quite as pricey as the higher-end setups, enabling it to strike a nice middle ground for many.

Here’s a quick rundown of the specs:

3,000W AC Pure Sine Wave Inverter (6,000W Surge)

3,072Wh Capacity (Expandable w/ up to 4 × B300 for 12,288Wh)

LiFePO4 Battery with 3,500+ Life Cycles to 80%

240V Split Phase Bonding ( With *2 AC300 & *2 B300 )

24/7 UPS Home Backup

7 Ways to Recharge (AC/Solar/Car/Generator/Lead-acid Battery/Dual AC/AC+Solar)

The modular BLUETTI AC300 and B300 is marked down from $3,898 to $3,598 for the sale and there are some bonus add-on offers as well; An optional folding trolley for easy transportation at $99, PV350 solar panel for an extra $599 or the PV420 model for $699.

Next level power with built-in UPS

Taking it up a notch from there, we have the BLUETTI AC500 + B300S combination – another modular setup that combines both the power station and battery pack that, in this case, reaches a max capacity of 18,432Wh (3,072Wh per pack). Featuring the LiFePO4 battery cell for a prolonged lifespan, the AC500 delivers 3,500 life cycles of operation before its maximum power will be reduced to a still perfectly capable 80%. And the whole thing can be charged up in a number of ways including AC outlets, solar panels, or even a combination of both – the company boasts that certain setups can charge the unit from 0 to 80% in just one hour as well.

Specs at a glance:

5,000W Rated Power (10,000W Surge)

Expandable Capacity From 3,072Wh to 18,432Wh

LiFePO4 Battery With 3,500+ Life Cycles to 80%

Smart APP Control (WiFi & Bluetooth Connection)

240V/10KW Split Phase System (Max. 36.8KWh)

6 Ways to Recharge (AC/Solar/Car/Generator/Lead-acid Battery/Dual Charing (AC/AC+Solar)

16 Versatile Outlets for 99% Devices

24/7 UPS Home Backup

The built-in UPS function on the BLUETTI AC500 is also a notable addition. Providing a constant power supply, it can take care of power failures at home that could otherwise be quite devastating. Keeping a fridge running can certainly be important, but it can also ensure the fish tank stays running without interruption as well, for example.

Compact form-factor, over-performing capabilities

For folks looking for a more modest, affordable, and compact power solution, the BLUETTI EB3A is what you’re after. If you’re not worried about powering the home when your away or in emergency services, but rather just something that can keep the camp site lit up, powering smartphones, laptops, mini fridges, projectors, cameras, cookers, and things of that nature, the EB3A’s 268Wh capacity, 600W output power, and versatile range of connectivity options is ready. It supports up to 430W dual charging via AC and PV, which means it takes as little as about 30 minutes to charge it to 80% capacity and 45 minutes to 100%. But best of all, it’s also seeing a solid price drop during the brand’s holiday sale.

BLUETTI EB3A Portable Power Station $209 (Reg. $299) Using code Eastereb3a

(Reg. $299)

And everything in between…

From there, the BLUETTI Easter sale delivers on hundreds of dollars in savings on models featuring a range of power capabilities in between the models highlighted above. Whether you need just a touch more juice than the EB3A can provide or something far more powerful but not quite as high-end as the AC300 and AC500 setups, you’ll want to check out the deals below as well:

BLUETTI EB70S Portable Power Station $519 (Reg $599) Using code Eastereb70s

(Reg $599) BLUETTI AC200P Portable Power Station $1,574 (Reg. $1,659) Plus FREE cable – P090D to xt90 is also included in the AC200P+B300 orders

(Reg. $1,659) BLUETTI AC200MAX Expandable Power Station $1,859 (Reg. $1,959) Plus optional solar panel add-on deals; $299 for a PV200, $599 for PV350, or $699 for PV420

(Reg. $1,959)

Browse through all of the options in the BLUETTI Easter sale right here on this landing page and be sure to keep a close eye not he brand vie its official social feds on Twitter and Facebook.

