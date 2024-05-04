Today’s best game deals: Star Wars Jedi Survivor $25, Star Wars Outlaws w/ $15 credit

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $70 $30
Star Wars Outlaws gameplay

Update: Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering a special promotion on the upcoming Star Wars Outlaws. You can now pre-order a copy on PS5 or Xbox Series X|S at the full $69.99 shipped, but with a FREE $15 Best Buy credit attached. This is easily the best pre-order offer we have seen, and likely the most notable we’ll get before launch in August. Check out the latest story trailer for the game right here while you’re at it. 

The 2024 Star Wars day celebration deals are starting to roll in. Alongside LEGO’s Star Wars May the 4th promotion, loads of deals on galactic brick-built sets, and more, just about every Star Wars game on console and PC is also now on sale. While there will be more to come tomorrow, one highlight here is the Amazon offer we are tracking on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The regularly up to $70 title is now selling for $29.99 $24.99 shipped on Amazon to deliver up to 57% in savings and the lowest price we can find. This deal comes within less than $1 of the best we have tracked on Amazon for a physical copy and wonderful chance to land Respawn’s latest Jedi experience in your collection. Just be sure to swing by our master Star Wars Day game deal roundup for a closer look at some highlights across all platforms and the upcoming sale events going live tomorrow too. Then hit the jump for more. 

May the 4th Star Wars game deals on PC and console from $2

Score a $50 Nintendo eShop gift card for $45

May the 4th Star Wars game deals on PC and console from $2

Xbox confirms ultra-powerful upcoming hardware, cross-platforms games, more

PlayStation State of Play: Silent Hill 2, New Kojima action espionage, more

Xbox Developer Direct showcase! Indiana Jones gameplay, more

