Today’s best game deals: Star Wars Jedi Survivor $25, Star Wars Outlaws w/ $15 credit

Update: Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering a special promotion on the upcoming Star Wars Outlaws. You can now pre-order a copy on PS5 or Xbox Series X|S at the full $69.99 shipped, but with a FREE $15 Best Buy credit attached. This is easily the best pre-order offer we have seen, and likely the most notable we’ll get before launch in August. Check out the latest story trailer for the game right here while you’re at it.
The 2024 Star Wars day celebration deals are starting to roll in. Alongside LEGO’s Star Wars May the 4th promotion, loads of deals on galactic brick-built sets, and more, just about every Star Wars game on console and PC is also now on sale. While there will be more to come tomorrow, one highlight here is the Amazon offer we are tracking on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The regularly up to $70 title is now selling for
$29.99 $24.99 shipped on Amazon to deliver up to 57% in savings and the lowest price we can find. This deal comes within less than $1 of the best we have tracked on Amazon for a physical copy and wonderful chance to land Respawn’s latest Jedi experience in your collection. Just be sure to swing by our master Star Wars Day game deal roundup for a closer look at some highlights across all platforms and the upcoming sale events going live tomorrow too. Then hit the jump for more.
Nintendo Switch game deals
***May the 4th Star Wars game deals on PC and console from $2
***Score a $50 Nintendo eShop gift card for $45
- Star Wars: Heritage Pack $40 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $15 (Reg. $60)
- Skywalker Saga Character Collection 1 & 2 $6 (Reg. $25)
- Princess Peach: Showtime! $51.50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario RPG $45 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $47.50 (Reg. $60)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 $27 (Reg. $60)
- Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door pre-order $60
- Actraiser Renaissance eShop $15 (Reg. $30)
- Sonic Mania + Team Sonic Racing Double Pack $20 (Reg. $40)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time $29 (Reg. $40)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Collection $25 (Reg. $30)
- Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star $40 (Reg. $50)
- Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown $30 (Reg. $50)
- Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD pre-order $60
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed pre-order $60
- Endless Ocean Luminous pre-order $50
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
- Xbox Star Wars game sale from $3.50
- STAR WARS: Squadrons $2 (Reg. $40)
- STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order $4 (Reg. $40)
- STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor Deluxe $40.50 (Reg. $90)
- Pinball FX – Star Wars Pinball Collection 2 $8 (Reg. $24)
- PlayStation Star Wars game sale from $5
- Super Star Wars $5 (Reg. $10)
- STAR WARS Heritage Pack $20 (Reg. $50)
- STAR WARS: Bounty Hunter $5 (Reg. $10)
- STAR WARS: Jedi Starfighter $5 (Reg. $10)
- STAR WARS: Racer Revenge $5 (Reg. $10)
- STAR WARS Republic Commando $7.50 (Reg. $!5)
- STAR WARS PS4 Mega Bundle $21 (Reg. $30)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor $30 (Reg. $70)
- Lords of the Fallen $20 (Reg. $70)
- Gotham Knights $10 (Reg. $20)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Collection $20 (Reg. $30)
- Xbox Golden Week Sale sale: up to 60% off
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown $30 (Reg. $50)
- Atomic Heart $30 (Reg. $70)
- System Shock pre-order $40 (Reg. $50)
- Elden Ring – Shadow of the Erdtree Edition pre-order $80
- For PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed pre-order $60
