Official Space Black Apple Watch Link Bracelets now start from $272 at Amazon (Save $177)

Amazon now offers the official Space Black Apple Watch 42mm Link Bracelet for $381.20 shipped. Normally fetching $449, you’re looking at the second-best price of the year at $68 off. We last saw it on sale back in February at $22 less, for comparison. The smaller 38mm style is also on sale from that same $449 going rate and now landing at $272.41. That’s the second-best price we’ve seen this year and within $6 of the 2023 low. As Apple’s most premium bands, its Link Bracelets arrive with either a Space Black or silver colorway and plenty of elegant stylings. Crafted from stainless steel, with a diamond-like carbon finish to give it the unique design, there’s a custom butterfly closure to round out the high-end look of this Apple Watch band. Both models are compatible with 38, 40, and 41mm Apple Watch models. Head below for more.

If you’re looking for some more affordable bands that still pack Apple’s signature in-house stylings, we’re tracking a series of official offerings on sale right now, too. These ongoing markdowns arrive courtesy of Woot, dropping first-party Milanese Loops and Leather Link Bands at $52 each from the usual $99 going rates. Not to mention, there are some more affordable silicone and fabric offerings from $19 that are worth a look, too.

For some alternatives, our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands is packed with plenty of offerings for decking out your wearable with some more affordable options. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea with styles starting from $5. All of our favorite brands have made the cut, giving you plenty of different ideas to refresh the look of your wearable.

Apple Watch Space Black Link Bracelet features:

Crafted from the same 316L stainless steel alloy as the case, the Link Bracelet has more than 100 components. The machining process is so precise, it takes nearly nine hours to cut the links for a single band. The custom butterfly closure folds neatly within the bracelet. And several links feature a simple release button, so you can add and remove links without any special tools. An additional diamond-like carbon (DLC) layer gives the space black stainless steel its distinctive finish.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!