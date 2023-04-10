ESR offers up to 70% off AirPods Pro 2 cases, iPad keyboards, iPhone covers, more from $10

ESR HaloLock MagSafe AirPods Pro 2 case

ESR has now kicked off a wide-ranging spring sale event with up to 70% in savings on a range of products. That includes everything from AirPods cases and iPhone 14 covers to iPad keyboard cases, Samsung Galaxy accessories, MagSafe wallets, and more. Each product category carries different savings potential, for example the buy 1 get 60% off or buy 2 get 70% off on the AirPods and iPad gear, but either way there’s tons of deals to be had here. Head below for a closer look and more details on the ESR spring accessory sale. 

One standout offer has the brand’s HaloLock MagSafe AirPods Pro 2 case dropping down to $10.40 in the cart. However, there’s a $6 delivery fee if you don’t hit the $35 threshold on the ESR site. That’s the lowest price out there and one of the best ever, but only if you’re going to hit the threshold with other gear. Otherwise, you’ll want to opt for this same case via its official Amazon storefront where you can land it for $14.24 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. 

The HaloLock case is not only compatible with MagSafe chargers, but it also features a cutout for Apple’s new lanyard connection as well as drop protection, an included strap, and cutouts for the speakers, LED, and charging port. 

Be sure to browse through the rest of the ESR spring accessory sale right here while the deals are still flying. 

Today’s smartphone accessories roundup is another great resource for this kind of thing and for an all-in-one charging solution with MagSafe action, checkout today’s Belkin deal. You can score a new 2023 low on the brand’s wonderful 2-in-1 charging stand with all of the details you need right here

ESR HaloLock MagSafe AirPods Pro 2 case features:

  • Compatibility: compatible with AirPods Pro 2nd Generation (2022) and AirPods Pro 1st Generation (2019); earbuds and charging case not included
  • MagSafe Ready: strong magnets built into the back of the case ensure a secure lock on MagSafe chargers, letting you enjoy tap-and-go wireless charging for your earbuds
  • Hybrid Drop Protection: double the defense via an ultra-hard shell and flexible, shock-absorbing core, to keep your charging case well protected and looking brand new
  • Easy-Carry Strap: braided cord can wrap around your wrist or easily attach to your bag or belt buckle, for a more convenient and secure way to take your earbuds with you

