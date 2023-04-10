Organize your kit in style with the leather AirTag and KeySmart holder at $35 (30% off)

The official KeySmart Amazon storefront is now offering its Air Leather key organizer at $34.99 shipped. Regularly $50 like it currently fetches directly from KeySmart, this is 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also matching our mention from last month and only the second time we have seen the genuine leather model down this low since its release on Amazon at the top of the year. You’re paying a touch more for this model by comparison to the plastic variants, but again you’re looking at 100% genuine leather in a versatile brown tone that will work with a whole host of outfits and EDC setups. This model neatly carries five of your most important keys as well as proving a loop attachment for a car and entry-way fob. But as the name and the imagery above suggests, it also features a dedicated slot to stow your AirTag so you can alway keep tabs on your house, business, and car keys. More details below.

As we mentioned above, you can save some cash by opting for the plastic KeySmart Air models – they are currently starting at $23 on Amazon. Just keep in mind, if the AirTag aspect of this model doesn’t interest you, there are even more affordable models out there like the KeySmart Flex at $10 Prime shipped.

On the other hand, if you’re more interested in something to stow an AirTag, the ongoing price drops on Apple’s official Leather Loops from $13 Prime shipped are certainly a notable option. Regularly as much as $39, these are some of the lowest prices ever on the first-party solutions and you can get all of the details you need right here.

KeySmart Air Leather features:

The KeySmart Air is the first key holder key organizer keychain that fits the new Apple AirTag to help you easily carry and locate your keys. With this Airtag holder keychain you have the freedom to organize up to 5 keys, and arrange them according to your preference so you can always find the right one. Track your AirTag from your phone so that you can always find your keys if you lose them. Our KeySmart Air is now an epitome of fashion & luxury. We are happy to introduce to you our new version – the KeySmart Air Leather.

