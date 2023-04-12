Final pre-launch footage for Zelda Tears of the Kingdom has now officially been announced!

It might not be the second major Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Direct you were hoping for, but a new trailer is on the way. In fact, it will be the last before release judging by today’s official announcement. While Nintendo might have been taking its time with new Zelda Tears of the Kingdom details and footage ahead of next month’s release, we did get a wonderful gameplay demonstration at the tail end of last month (you can check that out in full right here if you haven’t yet for some reason) and now, the next good look is scheduled for tomorrow! Head below for more details.

New Zelda Tears of the Kingdom trailer on the way

Nintendo has just taken to its official Twitter page to let eager gamers know when the next look at the game is coming and we are about 24 hours out now. While it certainly wont be an in-depth look like last time, anything more of the game we can see at this point is more than welcomed.

Starting tomorrow morning at 7 a.m. PT or 10 a.m. ET, the final pre-launch trailer for The Legend Zelda Tears of the Kingdom will arrive!

See more Join us on April 13th, 7 a.m. PT to watch the final pre-launch trailer for The Legend of #Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom, livestreamed on our YouTube channel. The trailer will be roughly 3 minutes long.



▶️ https://t.co/cwlMFlzLAb pic.twitter.com/pTht2yUaTc — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 12, 2023

Updating…

While you wait for tomorrow’s trailer, be sure to dive into the details Nintendo demonstrated last month. Plus, here’s everything you need to know about the special edition OLED console, official carrying case, and Nintendo Pro Controller right here. While the Pro Controller is a little harder to find in stock, you can still readily score the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition at $360 as well as the $25 Nintendo Switch Carrying Case – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!