Lands’ End offers deals from just $3 during its Spring Flash Sale with up to 40% off best-sellers

Lands’ End Spring Flash Sale is offering up to 60% off sitewide with code WATER at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. If you’re still on the hunt for a perfect Mother’s Day gift, the Medium Natural Open Top Canvas Tote is a fantastic option. It’s currently marked down to just $21 and originally sold for $35. This tote is great for everyday use and the large interior can hold all of her essentials. The fabric is highly durable and even tested to hold up to 500 pounds. I personally own one of these bags and they truly last for years. I also love that you can personalize the bag and make it unique. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

