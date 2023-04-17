Hasta la vista, baby! Arcade1Up’s light gun Terminator 2 cabinet now $400 off at $300

Amazon is now offering the Arcade1Up Terminator 2 Arcade Machine for $299.99 shipped. Regularly up to $700 at Best Buy where it is now matched, this is as much as $400 in savings and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also matching the Amazon low we were tracking for a brief time over the holidays last year and, frankly, a great price for one of Arcade1Up’s large stand-up cabinets with the riser included. As you might know from our launch coverage, the T2 machines deliver a unique arcade-style control setup with a pair of force feedback light guns. Players take on the role of T-800 cyborgs with the brand’s usual 17-inch color display, built-in Wi-Fi for global leaderboard access, a light-up marquee to adorn the game room, adjustable volume, and more. Get a closer look and more details right here before you head below for more. 

If you would prefer something more compact or just aren’t all that into the Terminator franchise, something from Arcade1Up’s Countercade lineup might really hit that sweet spot. From NBA Jam to Turtles in Time, the smaller countertop models have plenty of different game options and carry regular prices at $70 less than the price of today’s lead deal. 

Here are all of today’s console game deals, Switch, PlayStation and Xbox included, and then check out all of the latest from the Arcade1Up lineup below:

Arcade1Up Terminator 2 Arcade Machine features:

Bring home the thrill of authentic arcade gaming with Arcade1Up’s Terminator 2: Judgment Day. This retro-inspired arcade machine features a collection of timeless arcade games that will transport you back to the golden era of arcade gaming. 

