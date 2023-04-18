Smartphone Accessories: Insignia 100W Dual USB-C Charger $35 (53% off), more

Best Buy is offering the Insignia 100W Dual USB-C Charger for $34.99 shipped. Down from a $75 normal rate these days, this discount comes in at $15 below the previous best price to mark a new all-time low. In fact, the last time we saw this charger on sale was back in February for $50. This charger is designed to power most modern machines, even many newer laptops. With two ports capable of dishing out up to 100W, you’ll be able to plug just about anything into this charger. When a single port is used, it’ll dish out that 100W to whatever device is connected. This is enough to provide fast charging to all modern smartphones as well as some computers. Then, if both are in use, you’ll get 30W/65W output. This is really where this charger shines, as with 30W/65W, you’ll still be able to charge a laptop as well as your phone at the same time. Pair the adapter with a USB-C to Lightning cable alongside the included USB-C to USB-C cable and you can power both a 14-inch MacBook Pro and iPhone at once with a single wall outlet.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Don’t let your MacBook Pro battery die as you work throughout the day. The Insignia NS-PW31XC2W22B 100W Dual Port USB-C Compact Wall Charger Kit for MacBook Pro & Other Devices has a high, 100-watt output to quickly charge your MacBook Pro, smartphone, tablet, and more. It has two USB-C ports so you can connect your cable and charge two devices simultaneously. This kit also comes with an included 8 ft. (2.4 m) 100W certified USB-C to USB-C cable, giving you a fast charge you can depend on. Its compact and durable body with a foldable plug easily fits into a purse or pocket, ready for when you need it. A simple white design pairs well with your other accessories. Keep your laptop and phone both working as hard as you do with this dual port, easy-to-carry charger.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!