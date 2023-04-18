Outplay the competition with this SteelSeries Stratus Duo Android controller at $40 (Save 33%)

Amazon is now offering the SteelSeries Stratus Duo Wireless Gaming Controller for Android at $39.99 shipped. Typically fetching $60, you’re now looking at 33% in savings to land at the third-best price to date. It clocks in at within $5 of the previous discount from back in December, and is the best price cut yet. The all-time low, by comparison, is only $6 less than today’s markdown. The SteelSeries Stratus Duo elevates your mobile smartphone gaming with a design that’s geared towards Android handsets first and foremost, but also Windows, Chromebooks, and VR headsets over Bluetooth and the included 2.4GHz receiver. Alongside its typical controller form-factor, you’re looking at 20-hour battery life, a microUSB port for when it’s time to refuel, and a pair of joysticks. Head below for more.

At $40, you’re looking at one of the best values out there for an Android-focused gamepad with the SteelSeries Duo on sale above. Other offerings like the Razer Kishi or Backbone are well above the featured discount. So if you’re in the market for a physical gaming experience on an Android smartphone and the Switch-like design isn’t a must, look no further than the lead deal.

As for the games that you’ll want to play for taking your new Stratus Duo controller for a spin, our recent roundup of the best game deals courtesy of the Google Play store is where you’ll want to be. There are plenty of discounted titles now up for grabs, starting at as little as free and going up from there.

SteelSeries Stratus Duo features:

The stratus Duo brings a true wireless console gaming experience to Android, Windows, VR, and more. Use Bluetooth for setup-free gaming on Android mobile devices, or swap to 2.4GHz wireless to play on Windows and 5, 000+ controller-enabled games on steam. Stratus duo’s high-performance joysticks and triggers register inputs faster and more accurately than touchscreens and standard controllers. A rechargeable lithium ion battery provides 20+ hours of battery life, so you can easily play wherever you go.

