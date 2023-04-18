Marmot’s spring deals are live with an extra 30% off all clearance: Jackets, vests, more

Marmot’s Spring Flash Sale is currently offering an extra 30% off all clearance items with code SPRING30 at checkout. Marmot Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Spring is a great time up update your outerwear for the next season and inside this sale you can score deals on ski jackets, vests, rain styles, pants, t-shirts, accessories, and more. A standout from this sale is the men’s Highlander Hoody that’s currently marked down to $87 and originally sold for $250. The down material will help keep you warm and the exterior is waterproof. This jacket has zippered pockets to store essentials and it has an attached hood to keep your head covered from the cold, rain or wind. Rated 4.3/5 stars from Marmot customers. Looking for more deals? Be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional sales today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!