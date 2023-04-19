Get jacked for the summer with NordicTrack’s smart adjustable dumbbells at $270 ($160 off)

Amazon is offering the NordicTrack iSelect Adjustable Dumbbell set (pair) for $270.27 shipped. Carrying a $599 MSRP directly from NordicTrack, they regularly sell for $430 at Amazon and are now seeing a solid $160 price drop there. While we did feature them at $327, 287, and as low as $240 for a very brief time earlier this year, today’s deal is matching the lowest we have seen otherwise. And just for comparison, they are now well below the $429 you’d pay for the less high-tech Bowflex variants. Ready to take your home gym up a notch without taking up nearly as much space as an entire set, this pair can quickly adjust in increments between 5 and 50 pounds via the included motorized floor rack. As opposed to some of the mechanical pin-based systems out there, it supports both voice-control (via compatible Alexa gear) and manual selection. Other features include “ergonomic” square weight plates, non-slip handles, an integrated tablet stand for supporting connected workouts (a 30-day iFit membership is included here), and an onboard digital LED screen to display your current weight selection. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review over at Connect the Watts and find more details below.

Available in singles or a pair from $110 ($200 for two), the Flybird Adjustable Dumbbell set is a more affordable option. Now, you’re not getting the motorized weight switcher, Alexa support, or higher-end floor rack, but again you’re also keeping up to $70 in pocket taking this route.

Elsewhere in home fitness deals, we also spotted a pair of solid offers on the connected Echelon bikes. Both the EX3 Smart Bike and the more premium, feature-packed EX-5S-10 model with a built-in 10-inch display are seeing deep deals with as much as $200 in savings attached. Head over to our sports and workout guide as well as the fitness tracker section for more deals.

NordicTrack iSelect Adjustable Dumbbell set features:

Works with Alexa: Dumbbells adjust from 5-50 lbs. in 5 lb. increments with Alexa voice controls (device with Alexa not included); Motorized weight selector responds to vocal prompts for hands-free adjustment; Adjustment knob enables easy manual adjustment

30-Day iFIT Family Membership Included; Stream on-demand workouts on your phone, tablet, or TV; Current iFIT members will receive credit to their account; iFIT membership auto-renews after 30 days unless canceled in advance. Once set-up, membership is not required for Alexa functionality.

Digital Weight Readout: View your current weight selection on a digital LED screen;. Non-Slip Dumbbell Handles: Diamond knurling enhances grip strength and control during exercise

Ergonomic Square Weight Plates: Sleek interlocking weight plates provide effective resistance;. Square shape prevents unwanted rolling between sets and; each plate weighs 5 pounds

