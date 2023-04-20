Smartphone Accessories: VOLTME 20W USB-C Charger $4 (60% off), more

VOLTME Official (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its 20W USB-C PD3.0 Charger for $4.01 with the code 33K2VFGZ at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from a normal rate of $10, it just fell to $6 at Amazon and today’s deal comes in at a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This charger is perfect for powering your mobile kit, as it delivers 20W of power over USB-C. That’s enough to fast-charge your iPhone and and also makes it compatible with all modern Android smartphones. On top of being able to power your iPhone with a USB-C to Lightning cable, it also delivers 15W when used with a MagSafe adapter. So, if you need a spare charger, then this is a solid choice to keep around the house, especially for just $4.
More smartphone accessories:
- Anker’s 120W USB-C Charger drops to new $63 low (Reg. $95), more GaNPrime gear from $48
- Spigen MagSafe iPhone 14 Pro Max Case: $16 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
- Apple’s original MagSafe Leather Wallet for iPhone 14 drops to $27 in four styles
- MOMAX iPhone 14 Tempered Glass Screen Protector: $5 (Reg. $7) | Amazon
- w/ code KAN79XUE
- Up your iPhoneography game with the Joby PodZilla Medium Kit on sale for just $18
- ESR HaloLock 7.5W MagSafe Air Vent Charging Phone Mount: $24 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Belkin BOOST↑CHARGEs your Apple Arcade kit with 5K battery stand at $21.50 (Matching low)
- Twelve South takes 20% off entire collection of leather iPhone 14 cases from $40
- Tribit XSound Mega Portable Bluetooth Speaker: $80 (Reg. $100) | Amazon
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Anker’s just-refreshed MagSafe Power Bank with stand falls to new low of $42.50 (Reg. $70)
- UGREEN Nexode 100W 4-port USB-C/A Charger: $49 (Reg. $80) | Amazon
- Bring classic Macintosh stylings to your EDC with Shargeek’s Retro 35 USB-C charger at $24
- AINOPE 54W USB-C/A Car Charger: $14.50 (Reg. $17) | Amazon
- Refuel your iPhone 14 with Case-Mate’s retro 30W USB-C GaN II chargers from $18 (Reg. $30)
- Anker Soundcore Motion+ Bluetooth Speaker: $85.50 (Reg. $100) | Amazon
- Zagg’s annual Tax Day sale takes 25% off entire collection of Apple accessories
- UGREEN 100W USB-C Cable 2-pack: $11 (Reg. $16) | Amazon
- MUJJO’s leather iPhone 14 cases with microfiber lining see rare deals from $33 (37% off)
Charge 3x Faster: Power up your iPhone 14 to 50% in less than 25 minutes—that’s 3x faster compared to an original 5W wall charger. Designed For Phones and More: Provide full-speed 20W charging for USB C enabled Phones, Tablets, iPads, MP3 Player, MP4 Player and More. Superior Safety: Equipped with the latest safety features including temperature control and current regulation to protect your connected devices. Universal Compatibility: VOLTME 20W USB C power brick supports PD 3.0 protocol. VOLTME 20 watt power plug, welcome guide, our worry-free 18-month warranty, lifetime technical support, and friendly customer service.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!