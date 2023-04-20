Smartphone Accessories: VOLTME 20W USB-C Charger $4 (60% off), more

VOLTME Official (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its 20W USB-C PD3.0 Charger for $4.01 with the code 33K2VFGZ at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from a normal rate of $10, it just fell to $6 at Amazon and today’s deal comes in at a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This charger is perfect for powering your mobile kit, as it delivers 20W of power over USB-C. That’s enough to fast-charge your iPhone and and also makes it compatible with all modern Android smartphones. On top of being able to power your iPhone with a USB-C to Lightning cable, it also delivers 15W when used with a MagSafe adapter. So, if you need a spare charger, then this is a solid choice to keep around the house, especially for just $4.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Charge 3x Faster: Power up your iPhone 14 to 50% in less than 25 minutes—that’s 3x faster compared to an original 5W wall charger. Designed For Phones and More: Provide full-speed 20W charging for USB C enabled Phones, Tablets, iPads, MP3 Player, MP4 Player and More. Superior Safety: Equipped with the latest safety features including temperature control and current regulation to protect your connected devices. Universal Compatibility: VOLTME 20W USB C power brick supports PD 3.0 protocol. VOLTME 20 watt power plug, welcome guide, our worry-free 18-month warranty, lifetime technical support, and friendly customer service.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!