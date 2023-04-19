Anker’s just-refreshed MagSafe Power Bank with stand falls to new low of $42.50 (Reg. $70)

After being refreshed last October, today Amazon is offering one of the first chances to save on Anker’s new and improved MagSafe power bank. Coming in one of three colors, the Anker MagGo 5,000mAh MagSafe Battery with Stand normally sells for $70, but is now marked down to $42.45 shipped across all five different styles. This 40% discount is now at the best price we’ve ever seen, clocking in at cents below our previous mention to hit a new all-time low. Delivering MagSafe compatibility with the latest iPhone 14, as well and previous-generation iPhone 12 and 13 series handsets, you’re looking at a portable power bank that can magnetically snap onto the back of your device. It packs an internal 5,000mAh battery and can be refueled via USB-C which has now been moved to the side of the unit to not interfere with the novel inclusion of a fold out stand. You can learn all about it in our Tested with 9to5Toys review of the original model and then head below for more.

If you’re looking to add MagSafe to an existing cover that lacks the feature, Anker is also pairing today’s power bank discount with a sale on its magnetic ring conversion kit. This one normally sells for $10, but is now seeing a price cut to $9 courtesy of Amazon for outfitting that favorite cover of yours with the magnetic features that let you take full advantage of MagSafe charging. It even comes with some sizing templates to help you get things all perfectly lined up.

As far as the latest in MagSafe charging goes, Belkin just launched a pair of new styles just in time for spring. Arriving with purple and pink colorways, the new Boost↑Charge Wireless Power Bank is just as capable for refueling your iPhone 14, but with a slightly different approach. Trading in the ability to be refueled via MagSafe itself, there’s a built-in kickstand that can fold out.

Anker MagGo MagSafe Power Bank features:

Features a versatile built-in foldable kickstand that keeps your iPhone 13/12 upright for a comfortable viewing angle. The super-strong magnet snaps magnetically into place to ensure perfect alignment and an efficient charge. The sleek and slim design is only 0.5 inch (12.8 mm) thin, so you can single-handedly take calls, selfies, and more. Anker’s new Mini Cell technology reduces the size of the overall battery without compromising power and charging efficiency.

