Bring classic Macintosh stylings to your EDC with Shargeek’s Retro 35 USB-C charger at $24

Shargeek’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its Retro 35 USB-C GaN III Charger for $24.50 after the on-page coupon has been clipped. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. While you’d more regularly pay $59, today’s offer pairs a $10 cash discount down to $49 with the added coupon savings in order to deliver 58% in savings. This is a new all-time low, too, clocking in at $5 under our previous mention. Featuring a 35W output, this USB-C GaN III charger sports a single port that can top off everything from iPhone 14 to iPads and even the latest MacBook Air. Its design is clearly inspired by the classic Macintosh, with a nifty little faux screen on the front that glows different colors based on the charging status. Get a better idea of what to expect in our recent Tested with 9to5Toys hands-on review.

Anker’s new 30W USB-C GaN charger is a more affordable solution to outfit your everyday carry or at-home setup with some extra power. Sure, it isn’t going to bring those classic Macintosh vibes into the mix and the power output is a bit lower at 30W, but this solution clocks in at $21 on Amazon. We previously reviewed the performance, writing home about how this is one of the best USB-C chargers on the market right now for iPhone 14 users.

There are also plenty of other unique USB-C chargers worth considering out there, too. Yesterday saw discounts arrive on Case-Mate’s retro 30W USB-C GaN II chargers as some of the best prices ever arrive from $18. But if you’re looking to trade in those retro designs for something even more capable, we’re tracking the first discount on GravaStar’s new mecha-inspired USB-C GaN charger. This model packs a 3-port design on top of its robotic form-factor that I personally loved in my hands-on review. Now marked down to $54, it’s worth a look for another unique addition to your charging setup.

Shargeek Retro 35 USB-C GaN III Charger features:

Powered by (GaN Ⅲ)technology, the Shargeek Retro 35W fast charger can deliver full-speed 35W charging for earphones, phones, tablets and even laptops. Power up your iPhone 14 from 0% to 50% in just 30 minutes, while maintaining low temperature, which is safer than ordinary chargers. All: Upgraded with a 35W USB-C output so now you can charge your iPhone 14/ 14 Pro/14 Pro Max and more.

