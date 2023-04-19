Bring classic Macintosh stylings to your EDC with Shargeek’s Retro 35 USB-C charger at $24

Rikka Altland -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesShargeek
Reg. $59 $24.50
Shargeek Retro 35

Shargeek’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its Retro 35 USB-C GaN III Charger for $24.50 after the on-page coupon has been clipped. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. While you’d more regularly pay $59, today’s offer pairs a $10 cash discount down to $49 with the added coupon savings in order to deliver 58% in savings. This is a new all-time low, too, clocking in at $5 under our previous mention. Featuring a 35W output, this USB-C GaN III charger sports a single port that can top off everything from iPhone 14 to iPads and even the latest MacBook Air. Its design is clearly inspired by the classic Macintosh, with a nifty little faux screen on the front that glows different colors based on the charging status. Get a better idea of what to expect in our recent Tested with 9to5Toys hands-on review.

Anker’s new 30W USB-C GaN charger is a more affordable solution to outfit your everyday carry or at-home setup with some extra power. Sure, it isn’t going to bring those classic Macintosh vibes into the mix and the power output is a bit lower at 30W, but this solution clocks in at $21 on Amazon. We previously reviewed the performance, writing home about how this is one of the best USB-C chargers on the market right now for iPhone 14 users.

There are also plenty of other unique USB-C chargers worth considering out there, too. Yesterday saw discounts arrive on Case-Mate’s retro 30W USB-C GaN II chargers as some of the best prices ever arrive from $18. But if you’re looking to trade in those retro designs for something even more capable, we’re tracking the first discount on GravaStar’s new mecha-inspired USB-C GaN charger. This model packs a 3-port design on top of its robotic form-factor that I personally loved in my hands-on review. Now marked down to $54, it’s worth a look for another unique addition to your charging setup.

Shargeek Retro 35 USB-C GaN III Charger features:

Powered by (GaN Ⅲ)technology, the Shargeek Retro 35W fast charger can deliver full-speed 35W charging for earphones, phones, tablets and even laptops. Power up your iPhone 14 from 0% to 50% in just 30 minutes, while maintaining low temperature, which is safer than ordinary chargers. All: Upgraded with a 35W USB-C output so now you can charge your iPhone 14/ 14 Pro/14 Pro Max and more.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
Shargeek

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Lululemon’s weekly markdowns are live! Save up to...
Get jacked for the summer with NordicTrack’s smar...
Smartphone Accessories: USB-C/Lightning Wireless Lav Mi...
Hands-on: NZXT’s new Kraken CPU Coolers are ridic...
Ditch the Peloton tax with Echelon’s EX-5S-10 sma...
Iced coffee season is here and Cuisinart’s Auto C...
Bundle the just-released OnePlus 11 with Buds Pro 2 at ...
eero’s prev-gen Wi-Fi 5 and latest Wi-Fi 6 mesh s...
Load more...
Show More Comments