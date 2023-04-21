Greenworks Earth Day discounts go live on electric mowers, trimmers, more from $48

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a collection of Greenworks outdoor electric tools to make sure you’re starting spring without gas or oil in your kit. Shipping is free across the board, and you’ll find a series of different tools for just about every use case. A favorite from the batch has this Greenworks Pro 80V 21-inch Electric Mower down at $412.49 shipped. Normally fetching $550, you’re looking at not just the first discount of the year, but in ages at $138 off.

As the most capable electric lawn mower we’ve seen go on sale from Greenworks as of late, this model stands out with 80V of power that pairs with a larger 21-inch cutting deck. Alongside being self-propelled, it also rocks a 3-in-1 design for bagging, mulching or side discharge. There’s of course no gas or oil to fuss with here either, so you can kickstart your mowing routine ahead of summer with a bit of a green touch. Head below for more.

Throughout the rest of the Greenworks sale at Amazon, you’ll be able to save on a collection of other electric tools ahead of Earth Day. Ranging from more affordable lawn mowers to string trimmers, leaf blowers, and even pressure washers. Pricing across the lineup starts at $48 and delivers some of the best prices ever, but certainly of the year.

Then be sure to check out all of the week’s other best environmentally-friendly deals up for grabs over in our Green Deals guide. This week is now just coming to a close and you’ll find plenty of different EVs and tools for cutting gas and oil from your routine be it for work or play.

Greenworks Pro 80V 21-inch Mower features:

The Greenworks Pro 80V Mower features a 21″ steel deck, brushless motor, self-propelled rear wheel drive, 3-In-1 design, 7-position single handle height adjustment, vertical storage, push button start, 4-year tool, 2-year battery. Greenworks Pro 80V brushless mower provides up to 45 minutes run-time with fully charged 4Ah battery. Run-time varies based on grass condition and operator technique. Durable 21″ steel deck allows you to handle large areas of grass quickly and easily. Self-propelled rear wheel drive can be easily adjusted to your stride.

