Sperry Earth Day Sale offers 40% off SeaCycled styles + free shipping

For a limited time only, Sperry is celebrating Earth Day with 40% off SeaCycled styles with code EARTHDAY at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. One of the most notable items from this sale is the SeaCycled Captain’s Moc Boat Baja Sneakers that are currently marked down to $42 and originally sold for $70. These shoes are available in three color options and the slip-on design allows you to head out of the door in a breeze. They’re also cushioned for added comfort and have specific grooves on the outsole to promote traction. This style also pairs perfectly with everything from khakis to shorts for spring outings. Looking for more deals? Be sure to check out our fashion guide with additional sales today from Lululemon, Nike, and more.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

