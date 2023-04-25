Upgrade your gaming rig with AMD’s latest RX 7900 XT GPU on sale for a new low of $780

Amazon is offering the latest MSI RX 7900 XT Gaming Trio Classic 20GB Graphics Card for $779.99 shipped. Down from a normal rate of $915 lately, today’s deal comes in at a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. In fact, it’s a full $60 below our last mention from the end of March. As the latest in AMD’s graphics stable, the RX 7900 XT GPU packs 20GB of GDDR6 memory with a 320-bit memory bus interface and a 2.4GHz boost clock. Leveraging the RDNA 3 architecture, you’ll find the latest ray tracing technology from AMD here which makes it ideal for the latest AAA titles. This graphics card also packs both DisplayPort 2.1 and HDMI 2.1 outputs for up to 8K60 and 4K144 support. Learn more about the RX 7900 XT’s capabilities in our hands-on review then head below for more.

If you want to take full advantage of today’s lead deal, then we recommend having storage with ample speed to handle 4K and 8K gaming. My favorite NVMe SSD is from WD_BLACK and is the SN850X. It’s the primary drive in my desktop and has insane performance with the ability to reach speeds of up to 7GB/s. Right now, the 1TB model (as well as the heatsink version, should your system be able to use it), can be picked up for $100 at Amazon, making it a solid choice for your gaming setup.

If you don’t mind ditching the WD_BLACK namesake for CORSAIR instead, then the MP600 PRO LPX 2TB NVMe SSD is on sale for $150, though the 1TB model can be picked up for $83. Plus, the expansive 4TB model can be had for $405 right now, which marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Then, swing by our PC gaming guide to find all the other ways you can save on upgrading your desk setup.

MSI RX 7900 XT Gaming Trio Classic GPU features:

Experience unprecedented performance, visuals, and efficiency at 4K and beyond with AMD Radeon RX 7000 Series graphics cards, the world’s first gaming GPUs powered by AMD RDNA 3 chiplet technology. Immerse yourself in breathtaking visuals with the pinpoint color accuracy of AMD Radiance Display Engine and boost frame rates with AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution and Radeon Super Resolution upscaling technologies. To unlock even more performance, combine AMD Radeon RX 7000 Series graphics and compatible AMD Ryzen processors to activate AMD smart technologies.

