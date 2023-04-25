Scoot around town on the Hover-1 Alpha electric scooter at a new Amazon low of $240

Amazon is offering the Hover-1 Alpha Electric Scooter on sale for $239.99 shipped. Down from its normal rate of $400, today’s deal actually marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked in new condition. However, we have seen it go as low as $200 refurbished in the past. Ready to help you get around town without gas or oil, the Hover-1 Alpha has a range of up to 12 miles per charge. If you’re just scooting between home, work, and a friend’s house, this is a great way to travel now that the sun’s starting to shine and warm things up. With the ability to ride at up to 18 MPH, you’ll even be able to get around more densely populated cities with relative ease, not having to deal with normal auto traffic. Keep reading for more.

Have kids that want to ride around the cul-de-sac this summer? Well, pick them up the Razor A Kick Scooter that’s available on Amazon for $44 right now. It’d be a great way to spend just a little bit of your savings from today’s lead deal while also letting the kids enjoy being outside and also getting a bit of exercise at the same time.

Don’t forget to swing by our Green Deals guide for all the other energy-saving deals that we track down throughout the week. For starters, today we found a plethora of discounts on Greenworks’ outdoor lawn tools from $39. Being electric, these tools also help reduce your reliance on fossil fuels while delivering quieter and easier to use tools in the process.

Hover-1 Alpha electric scooter features:

  • Ride in style with the Hover-1 Alpha Electric Kick Scooter. Features a 450W brushless motor, and plenty of torque to easily get up inclines of up to 15 degrees. 10″ wheels offer a smooth and comfortable ride
  • With a 12-mile range, and an exciting 18 MPH top speed, the Alpha Electric Scooter is thrilling to ride. At 34.4 lbs. and a one-step folding system, it is easy to lift & carry and able to fit in most car trunks
  • For a relaxing experience on longer commutes, the in-built cruise control helps maintain constant speed for a smooth & comfortable ride. Pressing the throttle down two times quickly activates cruise control

