GAP Factory Spring Sale takes an extra 45% off sitewide + free shipping: Jeans, polos, more

The GAP Factory Spring Sale is offering an extra 45% off sitewide with code GFCYBER at checkout. Inside this sale you can easily update your wardrobe with deals on jackets, jeans, shorts, t-shirts, accessories, and more. Plus, receive free delivery on all orders. One of the most notable items from this sale is the women’s Puff Sleeve Icon Denim Jacket with Washwell that’s currently marked down to $45 and originally sold for $90. The sleeves have a slight puff that elevate the entire jacket and the black coloring is versatile to pair with an array of outfits. Rated 4.5/5 stars from GAP Factory customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- 3-Pack Crewneck T-Shirt $19 (Orig. $50)
- Icon Denim Jacket with Washwell $31 (Orig. $80)
- GapFit Performance Hoodie $24 (Orig. $60)
- Chambray Shirt in Untucked Fit $23 (Orig. $60)
- GapFlex Essential Joggers with Washwell $16 (Orig. $50)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Puff Sleeve Icon Denim Jacket with Washwell $45 (Orig. $90)
- Wide-Leg Linen Pants with Washwell $27 (Orig. $50)
- Slouchy Denim Overalls with Washwell $44 (Orig. $80)
- Relaxed Flutter Sleeve T-Shirt Dress $22 (Orig. $40)
- Gap Logo Sweatshirt $27 (Orig. $50)
- …and even more deals…
