GAP Factory Spring Sale takes an extra 45% off sitewide + free shipping: Jeans, polos, more

Ali Smith -
FashionGap
45% off + free shipping

The GAP Factory Spring Sale is offering an extra 45% off sitewide with code GFCYBER at checkout. Inside this sale you can easily update your wardrobe with deals on jackets, jeans, shorts, t-shirts, accessories, and more. Plus, receive free delivery on all orders. One of the most notable items from this sale is the women’s Puff Sleeve Icon Denim Jacket with Washwell that’s currently marked down to $45 and originally sold for $90. The sleeves have a slight puff that elevate the entire jacket and the black coloring is versatile to pair with an array of outfits. Rated 4.5/5 stars from GAP Factory customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Gap

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Clean your garage with FlexiMounts’ 4×8 over...
May’s FREE PlayStation games: High octane racing, lar...
Save 43% on NETGEAR’s 3-node Nighthawk MK63 Wi-Fi...
9to5Toys Daily: April 26, 2023 – Save on Apple Watch ...
Score half TB PNY PRO Elite Class microSD cards at a ne...
Samsung begins shipping 2023 Frame 4K TVs with refreshe...
Save over $250 on the Peloton-alternative Echelon EX3 c...
Smartphone Accessories: The Mandalorian 10W/7.5W Qi Cha...
Load more...
Show More Comments