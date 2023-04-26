GAP Factory Spring Sale takes an extra 45% off sitewide + free shipping: Jeans, polos, more

The GAP Factory Spring Sale is offering an extra 45% off sitewide with code GFCYBER at checkout. Inside this sale you can easily update your wardrobe with deals on jackets, jeans, shorts, t-shirts, accessories, and more. Plus, receive free delivery on all orders. One of the most notable items from this sale is the women’s Puff Sleeve Icon Denim Jacket with Washwell that’s currently marked down to $45 and originally sold for $90. The sleeves have a slight puff that elevate the entire jacket and the black coloring is versatile to pair with an array of outfits. Rated 4.5/5 stars from GAP Factory customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links