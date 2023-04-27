Cities: Skylines gets one last DLC before retirement with Hotels & Retreats content pack

Today, Paradox Interactive has revealed the final DLC for Cities: Skylines, developed by Colossal Order. The iconic city builder is set to retire this year as we look toward the incoming sequel. Hotels & Retreats is the final DLC being launched in the Cities: Skylines “World Tour,” and it’s a mini-expansion that actually delivers a lot of fun functions to help boost your city’s economy. Keep reading to find out when you can get Cities: Skylines Hotels & Retreats to give your city one last bump in population and fun.

Cities: Skylines Hotels & Retreats launches May 23

As we close out the life cycle of Cities: Skylines, Hotels & Retreats provides the final DLC for the iconic game. Though there are also a few Content Creator Packs in the pipeline still, this is the last update designed by Colossal Order.

If you’re looking for a way to boost your city’s economy, then this expansion is perfect for the task. It has several key features to add to your city, including hotel buildings, hotel management, tourism buildings, and locations.

Starting off with hotel buildings, you’ll find cabins, normal hotels, luxurious resorts, and more here. You can add a series of hotels to your city for tourists in a wide range of budgets ranging from low-cost to ultra-high-end. But they’ll all start out as one-star hotels, and you’ll get to unlock new options as the business revenue and popularity grows.

There are also new tourist buildings, like parks, restaurants, playgrounds, and even cafes, to add to various touristy parts of your city. And speaking of city, there are now five new maps for you to build in. Three are European-inspired, one is tropical, and one is temperate. This means that there are even more new places for you to explore to build the perfect resort paradise.

You can wishlist Cities: Skylines Hotels & Retreats on Steam and other platforms now for a release on May 23, 2023. There are no details on what the specific pricing will be yet, but be sure to wishlist it for a notification once purchasing is live.

9to5Toys’ Take

Cities: Skylines is a game I’ve only recently gotten into, but it’s quickly becoming one of my favorite games to date. It’s so unique in how you run the city, and little changes can have big consequences. The Hotels & Retreats DLC is something that’ll help bolster economies of any size in the game for sure. It’s hard to have a thriving tourism district without places for those people to stay, and now you’ll be able to build the resort of your dreams. Plus, the five new maps give even more realms to conquer if you’ve already built successful cities in the existing areas.

So, if you want to give your original Cities: Skylines one last bump in population before the sequel comes out, then this is your last chance.

